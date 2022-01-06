Harvard University launched a book that compiles a total of 10 readings on business, technology and leadership so that all professionals can apply best practices in their day to day and be more effective.

“We’ve reviewed last year’s ideas, ideas, and best practices from Harvard Business Review to keep you up-to-date on the most cutting-edge and influential thinking driving business today. With authors from Frances Frei to Morton T. Hansen and Examples of companies from UPS to Apple, this volume puts the most current and important management conversations at your fingertips“They say from the prestigious university.

The 10 readings that must be done yes or yes in 2022, according to Harvard University

The book “Harvard Business Review’s 10 Must-Read Reads in 2022: Definitive Management Ideas of the Year from Harvard Business Review” Collect a total of 10 items in a single collection.

The University of the United States listed point by point the benefits of reading this latest issue: they convey confidence to future leaders; help people navigate anxiety; organizations break down barriers; and generate innovative approaches.

Here’s what each reading in the collection is about:

Start with confidence. Authors Frances Frei and Anne Morriss relate the Uber success story; and reveal the keys to building trust as a company and as leaders.

Douglas Holt is about how companies struggle with technology and transformations and the tricks to change the understanding of what is considered valuable in a business.

"The rules of cooperation and competition" by Adam Brandenburger and Barry Nalebuff. This chapter talks about rivalry, risks and rewards of work teams and uses a number of examples ranging from the Moon landing and the Cold War to Blue Origin and Space X, two aerospace companies with much relevance today that were founded by Jeff Bezos, the Amazon mogul, and Elon Musk, the eccentric billionaire.

"Negotiate your next job," by Hannah Riley Bowles and Bobbi Thomason

by Hannah Riley Bowles and Bobbi Thomason “Leading Through Anxiety” by Morra Aarons-Mele. This is an investigation that investigated how business executives negotiate a promotion or an investment.

Article "When Machine Learning Goes Off the Rails" It was written by Boris Babic, I. Glenn Cohen, Theodoros Evgeniou, and Sara Gerke. In Spanish it means "when machine learning goes off the rails" and it relates examples of companies that implement products and services that work in a totally autonomous way.

Getting serious about diversity: It is listed in English as "Getting Serious About Diversity" and was written by Robin J. Ely and David A. Thomas. The authors expose the leaders' intentions and offer them advice to improve their day-to-day life.

How to promote racial equality at work? In this reading, author Robert Livingston helps organizations to address racism in the workplace effectively.

Work from anywhere: the article in English is called "Our Work-from-Anywhere Future" and it's from Prithwiraj Choudhury. As the title anticipates, it is about the benefits and challenges of remote work.

"A More Sustainable Supply Chain" which in Spanish translates as "a more sustainable logistics chain." It was written by authors Veronica H. Villena and Dennis A. Gioia and takes into account the problems of multinationals and companies when developing and making their product supply networks more efficient.

How did Apple organize itself to be innovative? In English, "How Apple Is Organized for Innovation". It was written by Joel M. Podolny and Morten T. Hansen and it is the story of Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, and current CEO Tim Cook, who continues his legacy to this day.

How do you buy it and where do you get it?

It is available in English through Amazon at this link in its Kindle version (which costs US $ 9.50); in hardcover (by US $ 50) or soft cover (which costs US $ 20.98).