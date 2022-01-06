The 22 best PlayStation VR games, what can we expect in the future PS VR2?

We list some must-have games for Sony VR glasses, many of them exclusive.

Although to date the virtual reality It has not become a standard for the video game industry, it has been more than 5 years in which studios around the world have been in charge of delivering all kinds of experiences in this format and there are very pleasant surprises that generate confidence that The best is yet to come.

PlayStation brought virtual reality to its ecosystem with the launch of PS VR in 2016. Since then we have seen all kinds of games of various genres and scales, both developed by Sony’s own studios, and adaptations of phenomena that have become a trend in the world of virtual reality.

Next we will list 20+ must-have PlayStation VR games that give us an idea of ​​what to expect when the newly announced PS VR2 takes immersion to a new level with its increased visual fidelity, integrated sensors and revamped controls. We will start the list with the platform’s exclusive games, to later give way to other multiplatform titles that received a good adaptation for Sony’s virtual reality glasses.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission Since the premiere of PS VR, Team Asobi proved that wonderful things could be done with virtual reality in The Playroom VR, but it was with Astro Bot Rescue Mission that the studio delivered one of the best PS VR exclusive games. This platformer is perhaps the best example of his genre in virtual reality and shows that it is also a great idea to play with the third-person perspective. Wipeout The Omega Collection Racing games also took advantage of virtual reality and while there are several interesting examples in the PS VR catalog, none quite as good as Wipeout Omega Collection. This remastered collection of PlayStation ship driving games was excellently adapted to virtual reality, its graphics are amazing and the feeling of speed is unmatched. Blood & Truth London Studio welcomed PS VR with PlayStation VR Worlds and within these experiences one of the most striking was The London Heist. This demo would become a full game on Blood & Truth, a reel mechanic shooter that makes you feel like the hero of an action movie. It fits well with the virtual reality format and shines with its high production values. Dreams Although it flew under the radar in the past generation, Media Molecule’s Dreams has many merits as a creative tool and also incorporated virtual reality as an important part of the experience. Although the main campaign cannot be enjoyed in this format, the game includes extensive options to filter the best community content for VR and has specific tools to create games for this format. Marvel’s Iron Man VR While PS VR’s Iron Man game isn’t as memorable as what Insomniac has done with Spider-Man, it delivered by turning into a good VR shooter that makes us Tony Stark. The controls are very comfortable and intuitive, the technical decisions a success in favor of the gameplay and the story that the campaign tells is good in general terms. Farpoint Another notable PS VR exclusives is Farpoint, a sci-fi shooter that served to demonstrate the capabilities of the PS VR Aim Controller, thus giving us one of the best representations of a weapon in virtual reality games. While it lacked a bit of variety and wasn’t very accessible to play for the extra accessory required, it remains one of the best exclusive games on the platform. Firewall Zero Hour In the field of multiplayer games, PS VR also offers very interesting options. Firewall Zero Hour made the most of the PS VR Aim and delivered a very Rainbow Six-like experience in a tactical shooter where teams of 4 vs 4 players face off. If you want to play with friends in virtual reality, we also recommend the recently released After The Fall. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Although it is a very short experience, Rush of Blood shone at the launch of PS VR by offering a terrifying roller coaster experience with shooting on rails. Supermassive Games returned to the Until Dawn universe in this spin-off, which for many was the first virtual reality experience with guaranteed scares in its dark settings plagued by all kinds of horrors. Beat Saber We move on to multiplatform games also available on PS VR with Beat Saber, one of the most prominent virtual reality games that led Facebook to acquire its creators. With its simple but highly functional VR premise, Beat Saber remains one of the most successful games in this format and one of the most notable rhythm games today. The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners The universe of The Walking Dead has been taken to various formats and in video games we already have a couple of examples that it was also very exciting to get into their universe. One of them is Saints and Sinners, a VR game that takes us to the city of New Orleans to survive in scenarios with many corners to explore. Very immersive combat mechanics and a robust campaign are some of the elements that make it stand out. Moss In addition to the Astro Bot Rescue Mission, the Moss platformer is a great example of what can be accomplished with these third-person VR adventures. Quill the mouse won us over with her animations and colorful fantasy world in the first installment of her game that arrived in 2018. There is little left to follow up on her story when Moss Book 2 debuts on PS VR and other virtual reality devices soon. Star wars squadrons Virtual reality has already taken us to the Star Wars universe on several occasions and one of the best games in the Lucasfilm universe in this format is Star Wars Squadrons by EA Motive. Although it can also be enjoyed on a conventional screen, it is using the virtual reality glasses that the experience gains a lot of immersion, whether you decide to play the campaign alone or compete in online multiplayer. Superhot VR We return to shooting games with one of the most original proposals of its genre. Superhot is a game that, by placing the player in the center of an action scene, is good for both those who start playing in this format and for VR veterans. The frenetic action of its montages begins the moment you move and the feeling it offers you when attacked from all fronts is unmatched. Pistol whip This game has the action of Superhot with the beat of Beat Saber. Pistol Whip takes up the rail shooter genre in montages that look like they came out of a John Wick movie, with colorful graphics and music serving as a backdrop for coordinated actions you must react to. Like Beat Saber, the game has been enriched with DLCs. Resident Evil 7 What Capcom accomplished with Resident Evil 7 at the time has been very difficult to beat in the realm of virtual reality games. While many other games offered some experiences dedicated to this format, Capcom’s game was presented in its entirety in virtual reality since we began to know these types of games. Skyrim VR A game that needs no introduction is Skyrim and although we have already played it on many platforms and editions, exploring it from a virtual reality perspective was also extremely special. Although it came to us at an early stage of the platform where we were just getting used to the format, it still remains one of the most complete VR games on the market. Ghost giant Creators of games like Faith and the recent Lost in Random also have Ghost Giant on their résumé, an adorable storytelling adventure that takes full advantage of the capabilities of virtual reality. This little story takes you into an adorable artisan world and puts you at the center of detailed settings in which you are a ghostly giant who can interact with his surroundings. No Man’s Sky No Man’s Sky is a rare case within the industry that will be remembered for its catastrophic release full of problems and broken promises, followed by its developers’ persistence to improve the experience to unrecognizable levels. Virtual reality was part of one of the updates to the game and exploring this procedural universe in this way is one of the best experiences on PS VR. Tetris Effect The catalog of virtual reality games is very varied and puzzle lovers can enjoy the classic par excellence, Tetris, in one of its best versions. The work of Tetsuya Mizuguchi, creator of REZ and Lumines, enveloped us with its atmospheric settings full of visual effects that took us on a sensory journey. It was recently updated to the Connected version which includes very creative cooperative and competitive game modes. The persistence Veterans of Psygnosis and Studio Liverpool presented us with a first-person shooter that takes up space horror as the main approach of its proposal. This adventure that reminds us of Dead Space gained a lot of replayability thanks to its procedurally generated scenarios that make each escape attempt from The Persistence space station unique. Firesprite is also in charge of the new Horizon game for PS VR 2. Sniper Elite VR Several years of maturation of virtual reality games result in experiences like Sniper Elite VR, the successful adaptation of the Rebellion franchise to this format. This first person shooter game takes us to Benito Mussolini’s Italy during WWII and brings a new dimension to accurate sniper rifle shooting. Hitman 3 When it was announced that Hitman 3 would have a virtual reality mode, we were not sure what to expect. The result was that, like Resident Evil 7, the full game can be enjoyed in this format and all stages of the complete trilogy can also be unlocked. Although playing Hitman in this way had its technical sacrifices, it makes us think about the future of these types of games with the advancement of new platforms.

