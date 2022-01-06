The 5 cryptocurrencies to watch in 2022 yes or yes

Bitcoin and all cryptocurrencies entered a bearish period and their prices suddenly fell.

According to the fear and greed index, which marks the temperament of the market, investors have “extreme fear”, which means that investors are too concerned about the future of digital currencies.

But not everything is uncertainty: on the official site of the indicator they explain that this signal could be a buying opportunity.

Often times, less experienced investors desperately sell their coins when they start to see red numbers. But nevertheless, Crypto market analysts suggest that this drop is a buy zone and not a sell zone.

Along these lines, the cryptocurrencies Ether, Bitcoin, Avalanche, Matic and Binance Coin are on everyone’s lips, as they promise to reach new highs once the market recovers. How much each could be worth and what investors see in them.

The 5 cryptocurrencies that you have to look at yes or yes in 2022

Ether (ETH)

Ethereum

Ether is the cryptocurrency of Ethereum, the smart contract network that was created by the Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin.

Investors see a great prospect in the Ether cryptocurrency because the Ethereum technology is so promising: in it, financial services are housed and millions of transactions take place. For this reason, experts trust her and they consider it a technological platform with high long-term projection .

This year, the Ethereum smart contract network is expected to launch a series of updates and enhancements to eventually scale to Ethereum’s layer two, which promises greater speed, more decentralization, and low fees.

According to various analyzes from Tradingview, Ether digital currency entered a short-term bearish scenario and is an opportunity to accumulate digital assets.

In the medium term, the crypto is expected to reach US $ 5,000 and then it could rise to US $ 7,000.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin

The cryptocurrency has been trading under the acronym “BNB” since 2011 and today it is trading at US $ 460. It is a digital currency that was launched by the popular exchange Binance, just 11 days after starting to operate on a global scale.

On May 10, 2021, the crypto had reached an all-time high of $ 686 and since then, it is down 32%. But this drop does not discourage any investor. According to the Tradingview platform, cryptocurrency will hit $ 1,000 in the long run.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon

“MATIC” is a Polygon-based cryptocurrency, a protocol that uses Ethereum smart contracts to emit 65,536 transactions per second.

This crypto project was created to reduce the complexity of the scalability and instant transactions of Ethereum smart contracts.

This year, the digital currency reached an all-time high of US $ 2.92 and due to the downward cycle, its price fell 26%. Anyway, Tradingview investors assure that the price “is going to skyrocket” at US $ 4, which represents a profit of more than 30%.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin

Historically, the cryptocurrency Bitcoin has delivered astronomical returns to its investors. In 2010, it was trading at US $ 0.003 and today it is around US $ 43,000, which translates into a total profit of 1,433,333,233%.

In this context, the digital currency is expected to gain positive this year and to reach a new all-time high above the US $ 69,000.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche

This project aims to compete with the Ethereum smart contract network. Developers can use Avalanche to create and develop decentralized applications such as investment protocols.

Also, Avalanche promises interoperability between different blockchains and in the future, several blockchains may be connected to each other in the future.

In other words, this blockchain allows asset transfers between the Ethereum blockchain and the Avalanche blockchain, since it interconnects both networks.

Today, the cryptocurrency AVAX is trading at US $ 93 and experts expect it to exceed US $ 200. In percentage, this rise would translate into a gain of 115%.