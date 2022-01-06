the $ 632.6 million jackpot has two winners

This is how the world of Powerball lottery works 1:23

(CNN) – Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin matched all six numbers from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, according to a press release from the game operator.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 6-14-25-33-46. The Powerball number was 17.

“The lucky ticket holders will split the jackpot of $ 632.6 million. Each ticket has an annualized value of US $ 316.3 million or US $ 225.1 million in cash. Both award options are before tax, ”the press release reads.

This Wednesday’s jackpot was the seventh largest in Powerball history.

This is the first time someone has won the jackpot since October 4, which is 40 drawings ago.

But if you didn’t hit the grand prize, don’t throw away your ticket just yet.

More than 3 million tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing, ranging from $ 4 to $ 2 million, Powerball said.

Two Match 5 + Power Play tickets were sold at a prize of $ 2 million each in Florida and Georgia. And 12 Match 5 tickets with a prize of US $ 1 million each were sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

With information from Kelly McCleary