The AirTag was leaked so much a year ago that even Samsung beat Apple with its own beacon

Sometimes they ask me: why is so much Apple news based on rumors and leaks? Well, because those rumors are so influential that get the competition moving even before a product launch That hasn’t even been confirmed.

It happened a year ago with the AirTag: Apple’s beacon was not yet a reality but at Samsung they hurried and launched a competitor called Galaxy SmartTag before. We could even talk about whether Samsung was inspired by the final AirTag name for its product.

Each ecosystem with its own beacon

A year later, the AirTag has been a reality for months and an interesting complement for all users of an iPhone and other products of the company. The Galaxy SmartTag arrived before, and as with the Apple accessory each beacon is linked to its own ecosystem. The AirTag use the Search network in which devices of more brands are integrated, while the SmartTag is integrated into the network of Samsung devices.

From here, it depends on what each company offers. Each beacon has its advantages and disadvantages (the SmartTag has a hole to be placed in keyrings, that’s good for you, Apple), but the popularity of both has not turned out to be spectacular. I have not heard anyone speak of the SmartTag, and I do not know of any general user with direct intentions of getting an AirTag. It has been sold, but it gives me the impression that only to the enthusiasts of the brand.

In the end, what these accessories have done is expand the ecosystems of Samsung and Apple separately. You can’t set up an AirTag with a Galaxy (but you can locate them), and you can’t use a SmartTag with an iPhone. Perhaps it would be time to integrate both networks into a universal standard and for all of us to help each other?