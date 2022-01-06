The Best The Best: Guardiola, Mancini and Tuchel, the nominees

The Spaniard Pep Guardiola, from Manchester City; Roberto Mancini, the Italian coach, and Chelsea’s German Thomas Tuchel, have been nominated for The Best award for best FIFA coach.

Guardiola, who led City to win the Premier League and contest the Champions League final for the first time in their history, Mancini, who won the European Championship, and Tuchel, who lifted the Champions League, are opting to win their first The Best.

One of them will succeed the German Jürgen Klopp, who has won it in the last two yearswhile the French Zinedine Zidane Y Didier deschamps they won it in 2017 and 2018, respectively, and the Italian Claudio ranieri in 2016.

The award is awarded based on Votes cast by an international jury made up of the current coaches and captains of the teams, a specialized journalist from each team and the fans registered on FIFA.com.

The delivery of The Best will be held on January 17 in Zurich (Switzerland).

Lluis Cortés, candidate

The Catalan Lluís Cortés, former Barcelona women’s coach, has been nominated among the three finalists to win The Best award for the best FIFA coach. The Balaguer (Lleida) coach, who won the triplet last season by winning the league, the Champions League and the Queen’s Cup, has been among the three finalists for the award for the first time in his career.

He will compete with Emma Hayes, Chelsea coach, and Sarina Wiegman, who has managed the Dutch and English teams. Precisely Wiegman is the current winner of the award and also raised it in 2017.

After winning all three titles in the 2020/2021 season, Cortés resigned from his position at Barcelona and now directs the Ukrainian team.