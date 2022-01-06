The Big Apple would see up to 4 inches of snow Thursday through Friday – Telemundo New York (47)

The Weather Authority monitors another possible winter storm from Thursday through Friday that could leave up to 4 inches of snow in parts of the tri-state area, including New York City.

Snow is expected to start falling in some places late Thursday, but most of it is forecast between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday. The weather is likely to cause some problems for Friday morning’s commute due to slippery roads and slow traffic, although running totals are not expected to be significant.

Light snow is expected to persist through Friday morning, although little to no additional accumulation is expected once the heavier bands move.

At this point, The Weather Authority forecasts that locations south and east of New York City will experience the highest totals, as was the case with a storm earlier this week that dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of New Jersey. Eastern Long Island and southern Jersey could see up to 5 inches, according to the most recent forecast, while the city could see up to 4 inches.

⚠️❄️ We’re expecting Thursday night and Friday morning’s snow storm to bring widespread 2-4 “of snow with some localized higher amounts of 4-6” + possible near or south of the I-95 corridor. This snow is expected to impact the Friday morning commute. #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/a9fw8V03jY – NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 5, 2022

High temperatures before the snow are expected to top out at around 38 degrees on Thursday, then dip to near zero on Friday, which will also feature some gusty winds once the gusts wear off. Expect more of the same chill for Saturday, though sunny skies will help ease the afternoon chill a bit.

Another messy and wet storm system could hit the tri-state area Sunday night, bringing rain to some regions and light snow during the evening hours with high temperatures of around 43 degrees for the last day of the end of week.

That system is expected to be followed by an arctic blast bringing temperatures into the mid-30s on Monday and into the mid-20s on Tuesday, which could be the coldest day of the season than New York City.

