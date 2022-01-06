the BMW that changes color according to the driver’s taste

Bmw presented within the framework of a new edition of the most important technology fair in the world, the CES in Las Vegas, the iX M60, its most powerful 100% electric model ever.

The funny thing is that this flagship was chosen to show “a technology that change exterior color according to the driver’s preferences. “

The Munich-based German brand calls this technology E Ink, has not given details about the painting at the moment, but Twitter user “Out of Spec Studios” uploaded a video showing it in action.

“This color-changing BMW iX is crazy,” he quotes part of the tweet, which then refers to the change in body color could help to ease or raise the vehicle’s temperature depending on the weather.

In both cases, selective color changes can help reduce the amount of cooling and heating required by the vehicle’s air conditioning.

This reduces the amount of energy that needs the electrical system of the vehicle and with it also the consumption of fuel or electricity (in this case).



BMW iX Flow

In an all-electric vehicle, changing the color according to the weather can also help increase the autonomy. Inside, the technology could, for example, prevent the front plate from getting too hot.

The electric chameleon

E Ink technology “wraps” the body with million microcapsules of a diameter equivalent to thickness of a human hair. Each contains negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments.

Depending on the chosen configuration, the stimulation by means of an electric field causes the white or black pigments to accumulate on the surface of the microcapsule, giving the body the desired tone.



BMW iX Flow

Achieving this effect on a vehicle body involves the application of many precisely adjusted segments of ePaper (flat, paper-thin displays).

Generative design processes are implemented to ensure that the segments reflect the characteristic contours of the vehicle and the resulting light and shadow variations.

BMW’s most powerful electric

The BMW iX M60 is the latest addition to the BMW iX range, consisting so far of the xDrive40 (326 hp) and the xDrive 50 (523 hp). Like its two predecessors, the M60 has two electric motors that provide four-wheel drive and a power of 455 kW (619 horsepower).

Its top speed is limited to 250 km / h, while it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.8 seconds. Autonomy, for its part, is 566 kilometers.



BMW iX M60

The iX M60 is the first electric model from BMW to offer a touch of more than 1,000 Nm. In Sport mode it is capable of delivering 1,015 Nm, although that force can increase to 1,100 Nm when the Launch Control function is activated.

The BMW iX M60 has the same battery as the iX xDrive50, which with only 10 minute charge in a fast station it allows you to travel up to 150 kilometers. At the same time, it takes 35 minutes for the battery to go from 10% to 80% charged.

Furthermore, the model features air suspension, an M sport braking system with blue calipers and aerodynamically designed wheels with a diameter of 21 inches.