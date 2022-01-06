The Carlos III Health Institute dedicates 29.4 million euros to 46 research projects in precision medicine – Salud Ediciones

Imagen de la web del ISCIII.

The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), a reference entity that leads biomedical research in Spain and the accreditation of scientific institutes, dependent on the Ministry of Science and Innovation, will allocate 29.4 million euros to a total of 46 projects of research in precision personalized medicine.

This call, the first to be exclusively dedicated to this field, is part of the Strategic Action in Health (AES), the largest financing tool for biomedical and health research in Spain, which closed this week, with the granting of the latest grants for contracts and research projects.

The funded projects will be managed by public research centers, universities and other Spanish biomedical research entities belonging to various autonomous communities. The research will address the personalization of cancer treatments, the identification of biomarkers for various diseases.

Also, the use of precision medicine in diabetes, the study of childhood tumors, the prevention of adverse effects in stroke therapies, the investigation of cardiac pathologies and the genetic analysis of autism spectrum disorders, among others. This call is part of the Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE).

It is a public-private collaboration instrument focused on transforming the health sector through science and innovation. The aim of this strategic project is to promote the creation of a high-performance healthcare system based on precision medicine, advanced therapies and artificial intelligence.

One of the four objectives of this PERTE, in which the ISCIII plays a key role, is Precision Medicine, understood as a clinical process that incorporates genomic data from people and combines them with clinical, radiological, environmental exposure data, lifestyle habits, socioeconomic determinants, and other relevant data for health.

All this, with the aim of having more precise and integrated information for decision-making on individual health and public health. This process implies the need to develop new biomarkers, diagnostic and predictive tools, and technological solutions based on Data Science.

In addition to this call, which has just been resolved, the Strategic Health Action for 2022 will include a new specific call focused on precision medicine, with more than 80 million euros. These calls advance the specific impulse to precision medicine for which the ISCIII laid the foundations in 2020.

These bases were laid with the launch, approval and granting of the call for grants for the Precision Medicine Infrastructure associated with Science and Technology (IMPaCT). In parallel, the Ministry of Science is leading the preparation of a National Strategy for Precision Medicine, which will be published throughout 2022.



