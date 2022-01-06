The CDC advisory panel in the US recommended authorizing the Pfizer booster vaccine for adolescents 12-15 years of age

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 13 to 1 to recommend that the US health agency support booster shots for people ages 12 to 15 (REUTERS / Hannah Beier)

A panel of outside experts who advised the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted Wednesday to recommend a booster dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for youth ages 12-15. The only thing left is the authorization of the CDC (which is expected quickly), which will allow the reinforcements to begin to be applied this week throughout the country.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 13 to 1 to recommend that the US health agency support booster shots for 12-15 year olds at least five months after your second dose.

The panel also said that CDC should strengthen its recommendation for 16- and 17-year boosters. The agency had already made the vaccines available to those teens, but stopped short of suggesting that everyone should get the extra dose.

COVID-19 cases in the United States have reached record levels in recent days due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the virus. Infection rates are increasing as many workers and school-age children return from vacation, increasing the possibility of overwhelmed healthcare systems, as well as closed businesses and schools.

They recommended applying it at least five months after your second dose. (REUTERS / Chris Aluka Berry)

“COVID is overwhelming our hospitals and our children’s hospitals”said Dr. Katherine Poehling, a panel member and professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine. “This is a tool that we must use and help our children overcome this pandemic ”.

Data from the Israel Ministry of Health presented at the meeting suggested that Vaccinated children aged 12 to 15 years who had passed five to six months after their second dose were infected at the same rate as unvaccinated children with the Omicron variant of the virus. After receiving a booster shot, the infection rate dropped dramatically, according to the data.

Dr. Peter Marks, one of the top regulators of the US Food and Drug Administration, said that it is reasonable extend reinforcements to 12-15 year olds given the current increase in cases.

The FDA authorized the additional doses for the age group on Monday., but the CDC must sign before the injections can be given. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to intervene quickly, allowing reinforcements to begin as early as this week.

Vaccinated children 12-15 years who had passed five to six months after their second dose were infected at the same rate as unvaccinated children with the Omicron variant of the virus (Pfizer / Handout via REUTERS)

Some scientists have expressed their concern by booster vaccines due to rare cases of cardiac inflammation called myocarditis that have been linked to the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, particularly in young men.

While there is limited data on myocarditis after booster doses for ages 12-15, the FDA has said that evidence from both the United States and Israel indicates that the risk of myocarditis in men ages 18 to 40 is significantly lower after booster doses than after the second dose of the vaccine.

Only two cases of myocarditis were reported in Israel among 44,000 adolescents 12-15 year olds who received a third dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

With information from Reuters

Keep reading:

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters: Should They Also Be Applied to Adolescents?

The United States FDA Approves Coronavirus Booster Vaccines for Children 12-15 Years

The US CDC recommends reducing the interval for the booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine to 5 months