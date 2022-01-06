The Cuban actresses who have delighted the Mexican audience | Lis Vega | MX | Celebs | nnda nnlt | CHEKA

When speaking of Latin American countries that promote artistic development, it is inevitable not to mention Mexico. Many artists decide to emigrate to the Aztec territory in search of more job opportunities or to continue their acting studies. And there is no doubt that this country not only stands out for its gastronomy, but also for being leaders in soap operas.

MORE INFORMATION: The sentence that Livia Brito and her boyfriend avoided after beating a photographer in Cancun

One of the places that exports big stars is CubaTherefore, it is common to see many actors of this nationality in Mexican productions. Some of its greatest exponents are Livia Brito, Niurka Marcos and Isabella Castillo, who are characterized by being multifaceted.

Like the previous actresses, there are others who at the time conquered the Mexican audience with their participation in popular productions. Next, meet the seven Cubans who triumphed in Mexico.

THE CUBAN STARS WHO CONQUERED MEXICO

LIVIA BRITO

The protagonist of “The soulless one” She has excelled not only in acting, but also in modeling and driving. Born in Ciego de Ávila, the 38-year-old artist developed most of her career in Mexico, with soap operas such as “Triumph of Love” and “Italian girl is coming to marry.”

MALILLANY MARÍN

From Havana, Marín became a Mexican national. He completed his studies at the CEA of Televisa and has participated in various novels such as “Two homes”, “Until money do us part”, “A hook to the heart”, “The most beautiful ugly” and “Rebel”.

AYLÍN MUJICA

Mujica has not only excelled in acting, but also in modeling, professional dance, and music. The habanera lies in U.S and he is known for having been part of large projects such as “Marina”, “Les Miserables”, “Brave Heart” and “Aurora”. When it comes to dance, Aylín has specialized in folklore, classical ballet, choreography and music.

LIS VEGA

The Cuban actress, starlet and dancer studied dance and modern dance before moving to Mexico and making her debut in soap operas. “My truth”, “Santa diabla” and “The table that applauds the most”, are some of the shows in which he participated, in addition to winning a contest to be the image of the magazine Playboy.

JACKIE GARCÍA

The Havana host and actress made her first appearance in a soap opera with “Crazy Love” in 1999. Other productions in which García has worked are “My sin”, “When I fall in love” and “A lucky family.” Likewise, he participated in the reality show “Dancing for the wedding of my dreams” and has conducted programs such as “La hora de la papa” and “Vida TV”.

Jackie García, the soap opera actress who now works as a secretary (Photo: People en Español)

NIURKA MARCOS

Without a doubt, one of the most famous Cuban artists is Niurka Marcos. The controversial actress, star, dancer and singer who has delighted audiences for more than three decades. Since 2002 he has Mexican nationality and has been part of the cast of novels such as “I live for Elena”, “The most beautiful ugly woman” and “Empress”. She was a judge and host of various programs, as well as having participated in various reality shows, among which “Rica, famous and latina” stands out.

ISABELLA CASTILLO

The popular “Grachi” is an actress born in 1994 who has also made a career in the music and modeling industry. Some of his most recognized works are “Malverde: The Patron Saint”, “Christmas Miracles” and “The Lord of the Skies”. His rise to fame he did with the program Nickelodeon, where she gave life to Graciela “Grachi” Alonso, and her first album was released in 2013 under the title “Soñar no cost nada”.