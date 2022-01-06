the day his wife Alessandra Rosaldo got upset with him because of an episode of “La Familia P. Luche” – Prensa Libre

The 60-year-old actor said that upon realizing this situation, the singer, with whom he has been married since 2012, was upset and puzzled.

Eugenio Derbez recently confessed that some of the scenes in the series “La Familia P. Luche”, a television program produced by the Mexican comedian, were based on his relationship with his ex-wife Alessandra Rosaldo.

This surprising confession was given in the program “With permission”, hosted by the presenters Pepillo Oregel and Martha Figueroa.

During the show, both presenters praised Derbéz for the longevity of the “La Familia P. Luche” series, despite having ended several years ago.

“What happens is that it is based on real anecdotes from all the writers and myself,” Derbez responded.

Moments later, the renowned Mexican comedian confessed that he wrote some of the chapters of this series based on his relationship with Alessandra Rosaldo and the reaction of his partner upon learning of this was immortalized in the actor’s mind.

“One day Ale is going to see a chapter of La Familia P. Luche, we are recording, I told him: ‘come on the forum to visit me,'” said Derbez.

According to the actor’s account, he arranged a chair for his wife so that she could comfortably see the entire recording set of the series.

However, to Derbez’s misfortune, that day the story that was in the script was an experience lived with Alessandra, a situation that the singer did not like.

“Everyone laughed and when I arrived with her, I said: ‘How are you? Isn’t it funny? He instantly told me: ‘That scene is a discussion that you and I had five months ago,’ “he recalled.

Eugenio Derbez confessed that the scene recorded for the program “La Familia P. Luche” and the discussion between the couple in real life were practically identical.

The scene that caused Alessandra Rosaldo’s discontent was a classic discussion between couples about whether or not to go to eat at the in-laws’ house and part of the dialogues were actually words spoken by the Mexican singer.

Despite the fact that the Mexican comedian and producer did not confess which was the chapter that caused his wife’s anger, from the description of the scene it is believed that it could be the episode “Long live Sunday.”

In this episode of “La Familia P. Luche”, Ludovico, starring Derbez, does not want to go to a family dinner because he will miss a match with Cruz Azul, the team of his loves.

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo met in 2005, when the comedian invited her to record a special for the series “Neighbors”.

However, it was not until a year later that the couple began a love relationship, which was formalized when they both decided to move in together.

After several years of courtship, the couple married in 2012 in a ceremony that was broadcast on open television, which is considered one of the most mediatic weddings in Mexico in recent decades.

Currently, Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo live in Los Angeles, California, with their daughter Aitana and both are working on their artistic careers.