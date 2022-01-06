The day that Pablo Escobar supposedly made José Luis Perales sing 15 times ‘And how is he?’ at a private party

José Luis Perales and Pablo Escobar. Stock images

The name of Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria He will always remind Colombians of the most violent years in the country, especially in Bogotá and Antioquia. Unfortunately, after almost 30 years of the death of the drug trafficker, some curious stories are still remembered that his life of excesses and luxuries left behind.

If there is something that has stood out in the life of drug lords, in Colombia and other countries, it is the luxurious parties and meetings they organize for their allies, Pablo Escobar was no exception as he was the center of large gatherings sponsored by illegal money.. In many of these meetings, many times without knowing who is behind them, artists who are going to perform in what for them is a private ‘show’ have ended up involved.

Over the years, the stories of some of the parties in which the Colombian capo was present have become known, especially because the fear that Escobar instilled, so that those around him would indulge his whims, has created a brand in his memory. This is the case of the Spanish singer-songwriter José Luis Perales, who is currently 76 years old.

José Luis Perales (FILE Photo) 6/30/2017 EUROPE SPAIN SOCIETY EUROPE PRESS REPORTS



The artist of the romantic ballad was supposedly one of those famous singers who, attending a private event in which they had paid for their presentation, ended up involved in one of the drug trafficking parties in Colombia and with an anecdote with Pablo Escobar, who apparently I really enjoyed one of his songs, so much so that made the Spaniard sing it 15 times.

Although the story has not been told by the artist himself, who has remained silent about what happened at that party, he made himself known by the artist Pablo Carbonell, leader of the band ‘Los Toreros Muertos’, and the representative of Perales, Jose Navarro ‘Berry’, who stepped out of the statements to deny them.

The first to make this event known to the world was the Spanish singer and comedian, Pablo Carbonell, who narrated what he knew about this story in his book The world of the tarantula‘. In this text, Carbonell compiles his memories throughout his artistic career, some of his own and others that he has been told about by his colleagues, as is the case with this one.

In his book, the leader of ‘Los Toreros Muertos’ reported that in the decade of the 80′s the artist José Luis Perales was hired to liven up a private party; however, he apparently ran into Pablo Escobar in the audience. “I heard that José Luis Perales had been to a drug party and had to sing fifteen times ‘And what is he like?’Carbonell wrote in his book, as quoted by the newspaper El Clarín.

The artist pointed out that, what he had been told in one of his own concerts in Colombia, is that at that party Perales was offered up to a thousand dollars for each time he sang the famous song at Escobar’s request. But nevertheless, “when he had already sung it about ten times he refused to repeat it. They put a gun on the table and he had to play the song as many times as the party organizer (Pablo Escobar) or the young lady who accompanied him wanted”, He concluded.

Pablo Escobar

To verify the information, the Spanish media La Vanguardia contacted José Navarro ‘Berry’, representative of Perales, who upon hearing what was said in Pablo Carbonell’s book he flatly denied it, “I’ve been with Perales for 40 years and there is no money in the world for me to sing the same song five times”. However, ‘Berry’ promised to ask Perales about this story, because before him, the artist had another representative who has already passed away.

After his talk with Perales, the artist’s representative informed the media that the Spanish singer did not confirm or deny said information, which is why he would not take legal action against Carbonell either, since He did not know if he had ever been in the same place with the drug dealer.

“When talking to Perales I told him that I put my hand on the fire for him, but laughing he told me not to put it, lest it burn me“Said the Perales representative to La Vanguardia. Clarified that “some of that happened, but it is something that has been distorted over the years and it is not how it is told. It seems that Perales participated in a private party where he sang with more artists -he prefers not to give names- and you have no idea if Pablo Escobar was there present or not even if the house was his”.

It seems that the artist José Luis Perales would have told ‘Berry’ that “Many years ago in Colombia they paid very well for these actions, although later the reason was known”.

How did Pablo Carbonell find out about this story?

Pablo Carbonell gave a private show for the family of the Ochoa brothers

It seems that the source of the singer Pablo Carbonell were the brothers Jorge Luis, Fabio and Juan David Ochoa, important members of the Medellín Cartel and colleagues of Pablo Escobar himself. It turns out that, coincidentally, the rumor reached the ears of the Spaniard in a private presentation he had with the other members of ‘Los Toreros Muertos’ in Colombia.

Carbonell spoke with the same media outlet after it became known about the stir that this story caused in his book. He commented to La Vanguardia that this “It was an anecdote that they told me in 1988Apparently something vox pópuli, and that is why I detail that ‘I heard it’ … I am very sorry if Perales has been bothered by my telling the story, but in the 80’s something like that was quite common”.

The rocker, who also got to know Colombia with private presentations at that time, recalled that his first impression was that Escobar “He was part of an opposition to the government and was considered by many people as a hero. I remember that in my first visit to Colombia people had it on an altar”, Then he learned the true story of the bloodthirsty criminal.

The artist revealed to that medium some details about his participation in a party of the Ochoa brothers, Pablo Escobar’s partners, in which they heard the supposed version of what had happened with Perales. “At the time, I didn’t even know who they were. The famous one was Escobar, but with time I learned that they were very bloodthirsty lieutenants. They were very dangerous people. In those years I lived floating, not because of drugs, but I felt in a cloud because of all the success of my group. At 24, 25 years old, I was not aware of what I was doing or where I was getting”, Explained the artist.

