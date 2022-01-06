The granddaughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez dazzled everyone with her beauty

Galilea López Morillo is undoubtedly the granddaughter of “Puma” Rodríguez, not only because of her characteristic beauty of Latin women, but she also appears on social networks with a unique personality. Undoubtedly its beauty is inside and out.

This photo post comes right after his grandfather, “The Puma”, will make some statements about the fact that there is no contact between the two of them. The versions that circulate in the corridors of the newsrooms of shows say that Galilee She made a call to her grandfather but he did not want to answer her and some even say that he cut off his cell phone.

Source: Archive

“El Puma” Rodríguez he was consulted on a television program on this particular issue and got angry with the host “I am not going to talk about these private things and I am not going to talk. These things that destroy a certain human part that is not pretty “said the singer.

“We were in the birth of Liliana (her daughter) my wife and I and we attended her when she was giving birth, we received the granddaughter there. I do not want to get into their gossip, I am not interested and I thank you, that they do not touch me on the subject anymore, because I really do not want to talk about it “concluded the grandfather of Galilee.

Source: Instagram Galilea López Morillo

But without a doubt this did not stop the granddaughter of the “Cougar”. With a lot of photos on Instagram, she portrayed one of her days where she is seen with friends and family living life to the fullest, where she dared to write “A stranger in between feeling completely lost, but more than ever on the path in which you must be. Grateful for the life that has been given to me, for my family, for my health and for the blessings that I have not seen yet, but I know they await me ”.

Source: Instagram Galilea López Morillo

Here is a dump of photos of a beautiful day with my best friend; the woman that God chose for ME and with the people that I hold dear in my heart. THANK YOU!” He said Galilee and ended “One more year of this madness called life!”