The granddaughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez dazzled everyone with her beauty

Galilea López Morillo is undoubtedly the granddaughter of “Puma” Rodríguez, not only because of her characteristic beauty of Latin women, but she also appears on social networks with a unique personality. Undoubtedly its beauty is inside and out.

This photo post comes right after his grandfather, “The Puma”, will make some statements about the fact that there is no contact between the two of them. The versions that circulate in the corridors of the newsrooms of shows say that Galilee She made a call to her grandfather but he did not want to answer her and some even say that he cut off his cell phone.

