The Mexican team that would finally reunite Dos Santos with Carlos Vela

Carlos Vela can meet one of his best friends in the Mexican national team

January 04, 2022 · 2:30 p.m.

The front Carlos candle I would not be fully insured in LAFC after the arrival of his new coach Steve Cherundolo, who would not have contemplated the Mexican for the team, before this the forward would look for options, one of them allows him to meet again with one of his friends.

More news from America:

He will never return, they uncover what Martino asked Vela and on the 10th he denied the DT’s ego

In the Liga MX, one of the clubs that can and has the capital to tie up Carlos candle is he America, since the owner of the club, Emilio AzcarragaHe would have the intention of bringing in a player with the characteristics of the Mexican forward.

Carlos candle has a good friendship with the brothers Two saints and now with the arrival of Jonathan dos Santos, the forward can convince himself to play for him America. As long as he comes out as a free agent.

More news from America:

The salary that Emilio Azcárraga gives Carlos Vela so that he reaches America

What is Carlos Vela’s situation with LAFC?

The Mexican forward would have a signed contract with LAFC until the summer of 2022, which is why the Los Angeles team seeks renewal, but everything depends on the new strategist. Yes America I bet you Carlos candleThey would only negotiate the salary.