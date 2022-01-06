The new talents of Alofoke Media Group

Meanwhile, Estarlin Ramírez added that the show will be fully interactive and the public will be part of the joy that will take place on 99.3 FM.

The meeting also served to announce the renovation of the ´Sin Filter Radio Show´ space, which will debut a modern and own booth in the building that groups Alofoke Media Group.

“The good things do not change, but they do renew, that is why we have continued to bet on the success they have had together: Robert Sánchez, Amelia Alcántara, Tomy Castillo (La Berny) and Mariachi Buda; adding two new talents ”.

Thus, Santiago Matías welcomed the communicators José Ángel Morvan and Yelidá Mejía.

Sin Filter will continue to broadcast Monday through Friday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on KQ 94.5 FM.

