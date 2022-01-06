The new talents of Alofoke Media Group

Santo Domingo. Alofoke Media Group announced its new radio project and the renovation of the successful Sin Filter Radio Show space.
During an event that was attended by the national press, Santiago Matías, CEO of Alofoke Media Group, presented and welcomed the radio program ´Open Mic´, a proposal that will arrive through Alofoke FM 99.3 FM, under the banner conducting of the well-known comedians Orlando Toribio (Pío), Estarlin Ramírez, Elías Serulle and Miguel Fabián (The Little Migrant).
The new space will be broadcast from January 10, Monday to Friday, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
For his part, Pio explained that the production seeks to fill the afternoons of all Dominicans inside and outside the country with humor, during the most difficult times of transit.
Meanwhile, Estarlin Ramírez added that the show will be fully interactive and the public will be part of the joy that will take place on 99.3 FM.
The meeting also served to announce the renovation of the ´Sin Filter Radio Show´ space, which will debut a modern and own booth in the building that groups Alofoke Media Group.
“The good things do not change, but they do renew, that is why we have continued to bet on the success they have had together: Robert Sánchez, Amelia Alcántara, Tomy Castillo (La Berny) and Mariachi Buda; adding two new talents ”.
Thus, Santiago Matías welcomed the communicators José Ángel Morvan and Yelidá Mejía.
Sin Filter will continue to broadcast Monday through Friday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on KQ 94.5 FM.
