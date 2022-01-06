The NFL plans to move headquarters due to increase in cases in California

From the offices of the league they affirmed that they could change the stadium that will host the NFL final if necessary. Will it happen?

The Coronavirus continues to be a headache for the United States, and this time in particular the pandemic could affect the final of the National Football League (NFL) and the organization of the most important event of the year in American sports: Super Bowl 2022.

The number of cases in the State of California means that, just over a month before the final to be played on February 13, the league begins to consider precautionary measures, which would include change the venue which was announced a few seasons ago.

This should come as no surprise to fans.While there is no history that the measure has ever been enforced, the NFL looks every year for stadiums that would be willing and ready to host the Super Bowl should something happen.

Will the Super Bowl move from headquarters?

“As part of a planning process that is also used for all regular season games and the playoffs, The NFL has contacted other locations to find out their availability in the event that we are unable to host the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.“Brian McCarthy, a spokesman for the league, said at a press conference.

“We are ahead of schedule and believe the event will take place in its original place and date“McCarthy also advanced. According to sources they entrusted the Associated Press (AP) with the AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas cowboys, is one of the venues consulted for its availability.