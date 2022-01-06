The numbers that Diego Valdés and Jonathan dos Santos will use at Club América

The America club is a few hours away from debuting at the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament, a contest where no point sum will calm the fans, since only obtaining the desired eleventh title of MX League will calm things down after three consecutive eliminated tournaments in Quarter finals. Now, Santiago Solari It will have only players that it really considers suitable for its football idea, after getting rid of those elements that did not meet its expectations and hiring two important reinforcements, Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos.

One of the questions that fans have regarding these new additions is the number they will wear to defend the shirt Cream blue. In the case of Jonathan dos Santos, being a containment midfielder, he is expected to wear number six, which he will free Fernando Madrigal. This was announced by the journalist from W Radio, Cesar Cuervo.

On the other hand, Diego Valdes He would be the heir to the mythical number ten shirt, since the Chilean has the necessary characteristics to be one, and could correctly comply with the weight of 10, unlike Sebastian Cordova, youth squad Cream blue who spent more time on the substitute bench and arguing with Santiago Solari than demonstrating their ability on the field of play.

When will the numbers of Diego Valdés and Jonathan dos Santos become official in América?

The official page of the MX League It still does not show the registration of the clubs, so it will be necessary to wait until they are published to know the numbers of Valdes Y two saints. They are unlikely to see activity on Friday against the Club Puebla, especially Jonathan. In addition, the board is waiting for more reinforcements, so the maximum potential of this team will be seen until the middle or end of the tournament.