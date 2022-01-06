The only careers that all companies will ask for in the future: they will need 10 million employees

The gap in the working market of IT sector is not new. Companies in the field tend to highlight the difficulties they have in finding talent and even in retaining it. The competition is very great and the bid to attract these professionals is equivalent.

With the pandemic the situation did not improve, on the contrary, it deepened. The demand for professionals grew And everything would indicate that the post-pandemic will demand even more.

This prediction goes hand in hand with another important factor that accelerated the shortage of IT professionals, especially in Argentina, which is the exchange rate gap. Despite the fact that the pandemic forced the closure of land borders, technology opened them up and gave Argentine professionals an almost impossible opportunity to resist: to work for other markets, where they charge in dollars.

From this difficult juncture, avenue +, a company that provides technological solutions for the creation of marketplaces, decided to launch a + Next, which aims to train new generations, inheriting the logic of bootcamp where you learn by doing and transmitting the culture of the company.

“We identified a very big pain point, which is not having the necessary technical professionals to accompany us in our growth and expansion. For this reason and within our strategic regionalization plan is that we created this program. During the six months, the participants have real tasks assigned according to their preferences (payment, database, front-end, etc.) and they are challenged to solve them with the necessary support and structure, with a technical mentor and a cross program coordinator. They also receive a market salary and once the program is finished there is the possibility that we will hire them permanently and they can carry out their career plan with us.“, says Santiago Lorenzo, Chief Product Officer of avenida +.

These types of company initiatives are not limited to the City of Buenos Aires, but are also being carried out in the interior of the country. Nubity, a company specialized in optimizing cloud services, and which has offices in Mexico and Argentina, decided to carry out a strategic alliance with the Municipality of General Pico (La Pampa) and the Faculty of Engineering of the National University of La Pampa to train IT professionals.

“Although our company is global, our origin is in La Pampa and it is in the General Pico Industrial and Logistics Center where we have one of our innovation hubs. Given the general shortage of IT talent, we are promoting this talent development program, which we hope will have a high impact on the local community. It is incredible to think that from General Pico we serve the largest retail retail in Mexico, Amazon, with Argentine and interior talent“, says Juan Ozino Caligaris, co-founder and Country Manager of Nubity.

In this framework, and In order to somehow fill the gap between supply and demand for jobs that professional academic institutions did not cover, coding schools and bootcamps have emerged in recent years..

“The opportunity of the edtech ecosystem (education and technology) is very great. According to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), in 2020 there were more than 1 million job vacancies in technology, while fewer than 100,000 professionals graduated across the region. This data highlights the existing skills gap in technology and the lack of qualified talent“, explains Luz Borchardt, co-founder & VP of Marketing at Henry, a digital academy that was born with the aim of democratizing access to quality education in technology, which is reflected in a disruptive model, where the student pays the course one time it was inserted in the workplace.

There is no doubt that the technology sector presents a huge opportunity for those who want to have a career in one of the highest paying industries on the market. The demand for technology jobs continues to grow and, according to a study by Microsoft and LinkedIn, it is expected that by 2025 there will be more than 10 million open positions in the region .

Henry’s short course model allows people quick insertion into companies. It is a win-win, where everyone wins, talents and companies that access a workforce in a short time.

“With our Full Stack Web Development career, in just 4 months people become programmers and can be inserted in leading companies worldwide. It is a modality of full-time and online courses. Students attend classes with instructors and program as a team with people from all over Latin America. With more than 800 hours of programming based on real practices and projects, they learn under a collaborative education and with agile methodologies from the real world. This training allows anyone interested to become a full-stack programmer, incorporating the technologies most demanded by the labor market, such as JavaScript, CSS, Node.js, React, among others. In addition, they are trained in logical thinking, databases and web storage.“, describes Martín Borchardt, CEO of Henry.

Another important point of these proposals is the possibility of democratizing access to quality education in technology. It is a benefit for companies but also for people.

The testimonies are varied, ranging from those who achieved a first job to those who approached a radical change in their careers, or those who managed to transform their economic and social reality and access an education, which before these opportunities, they did not imagine they could achieve.

some of them:

Rodrigo Velazco (Argentina): he worked in the gastronomic field, specifically he was a cashier in a nightclub, and currently he works in avenida + as a Back End Developer.

When he met Henry, he was unemployed and without a definite direction. Curious about programming and a lot of doubts, he decided to apply.

“Henry was the best bet I made in my life. They opened a lot of doors for me that I never thought would open. I met people that I consider friends today and they made me find a passion in programming. Avenida + is the best company I could. choose to start my way in this world. “

Daniela Cayuela Tovar (Bogotá, Colombia): She is an administrator of Tourist and Hotel Companies and worked for Booking.com, a job she lost due to the pandemic. After 4 intense months of programming, he managed to get a remote job for Mexico at Trato Hecho.

“I took a risk, I took the exam and entered. It was difficult but not impossible. As long as you put a lot of desire and effort into it, you can. What stands out the most about Henry is the community that was formed, I met super nice people who are going to stay for the rest of life. “

Mauricio Espinosa (Mexico): He worked as a freelance professor to pay for his university studies and is now a Front-End Developer for Filup RH. You earn a salary that is double your previous income.

“I realized that my career did not provide me with the knowledge to enter the world of work. I made the hard decision to leave university. Thanks to Henry I was able to learn about some of the technologies necessary to enter that world as a developer! less than 4 months the companies were already requesting me! “.