The possible alignment of Club América for its debut in the Clausura 2022 against Puebla

This Friday, January 7, America club will make its debut in the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament. The wards of Santiago Solari they will be visiting in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to the team of Puebla, where they will seek to start the contest with the right foot to gradually gain confidence and calm the criticism from the azulcrema fans.

That is why the Argentine strategist plans to go out this Friday in front of the squad of the Stripe as follows: In goal Guillermo Ochoa, in defense Jorge Sanchez, Bruno valdez, Emanuel Aguilera, Salvador Reyes, in the midfield Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez and Alvaro Fidalgo, while forward Mauro Lainez, Roger Martinez Y Henry Martin.

It is likely that the ‘Indiecito’ Make use of your two reinforcements for the complementary part, as they are still connecting to the system of your companions. It is worth mentioning that the followers of all the Eagles has high expectations both in Diego Valdes Y Jonathan dos Santos, who came from Santos Laguna Y Los Angeles Galaxy, respectively.

Santiago Solari is waiting to add two more reinforcements in the coming days according to information from various sources, being Alejandro Zendejas Y Brian Ocampo the most probable ones, so we will have to wait if the negotiations end in a successful way, but for the moment he will have to gamble with the squad he has.

Santiago Solari and company bound to the title

It should be noted that Club América is obliged to achieve the championship of the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament after having failed in all of 2021, if it does not obtain it, it is likely that several heads will roll in the squad, mainly that of Santiago Solari and that of Santiago Banos, sports president of the institution.