The radical change of look of Angelique Boyer that surprised everyone

Angelique Boyer is one of the actresses who has changed her look the most in these times. Many of these transformations are due to the different characters that went through more than a personal decision. Undoubtedly, this 2022 has been recharged with new airs for her and her boyfriend.

Let us remember that in September 2021 the actress and Sebastián Rulli celebrated 7 years of a love that grows day by day. With an established couple and wanting to be able to have another role in the world of entertainment, Boyer begins to encourage himself to show different facets with added value so that his fans can discover a versatility that he undoubtedly has.

The actress was always characterized by maintaining medium to long hair. For this reason, his change of image has been a surprise, which has been radical. In this new year she now has very short hair and she dyed it black; the same tone that he put to his eyebrows.

Angelique boyer She was in charge of showing the drastic change through a couple of images that she released on her Instagram account; in them, he is on the beach. One is a close-up, where you can see his face in detail. “Happy New Year, world! Starting the year with family health and without expectations. I want to warmly thank the people who accompanied me throughout 2021. Welcoming 2022 with everything. May your health be constant. Be happy! No Ask for things to come, ask for them to awaken in you, “he added. “Many photos of these vacations I share some moments” he wrote to accompany the photographs.

But also her boyfriend Sebastian Rulli did not miss the opportunity to respond with an emotional message. “What beautiful moments shared !! By your side everything is more beautiful !! You give me so much peace and happiness !! Thank you for your light and so noble and happy heart !! I love you,” he commented. .