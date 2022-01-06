The radical change of look of Angelique Boyer that surprised everyone

Admin 54 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 22 Views

Angelique Boyer is one of the actresses who has changed her look the most in these times. Many of these transformations are due to the different characters that went through more than a personal decision. Undoubtedly, this 2022 has been recharged with new airs for her and her boyfriend.

Let us remember that in September 2021 the actress and Sebastián Rulli celebrated 7 years of a love that grows day by day. With an established couple and wanting to be able to have another role in the world of entertainment, Boyer begins to encourage himself to show different facets with added value so that his fans can discover a versatility that he undoubtedly has.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Eugenio Derbez made this UNUSUAL request to his partner

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo spoke about their family and the alternatives they have contemplated …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved