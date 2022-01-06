The Los Angeles Lakers will bring back a reinforcement for LeBron James and company that would shake Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors in NBA 2021-22.

The reinforcement that Lakers plans to sign for LeBron James and company in the NBA 2021-22

As reported by ESPN journalist Dave McMenamin, Los Angeles Lakers plan to sign Stanley Johnson to a 10-day deal after averaging 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 5 games played with the Californian team. Such was the impression of the power forward that in he started three games and the LeBron James-led franchise will bring him back in the NBA 2021-22.