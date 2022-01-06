The striking sum that a newspaper must pay Meghan Markle after a long legal battle

Extensive court battle for Meghan Markle ended

After three years of the judicial fight that Meghan markle he undertook after the leak of a letter sent to his father by the British group Associated Newspapers, the wife of the prince harry achieved victory. However, the economic compensation will be more than symbolic: just one pound sterling.

The number is especially striking when you consider that Lawsuits for privacy violations in Britain range from £ 75,000 to £ 125,000 millionaccording to media attorney Mark Stephens.

The Mail on Sunday -belonging to Associated Newspapers- you will also have to pay an unspecified sum for the cause of Meghan’s copyright infringement by publishing much of the letter, The Guardian reported.

The lawsuits, which began in 2018, include the violation of privacy and the violation of charter rights published in May of the same year by the magazine People.

The Duchess’s spokesperson said that “court victories demonstrated the strength of both claims and that the financial remedies would be based on Meghan’s right to an account of the newspaper’s earnings after her victory. “

Harry and Meghan in New York.

Lawyers for the newspaper disputed Meghan’s claims, arguing that she wrote the letter knowing that it could be used by the media. A lower court rejected the Mail’s arguments and the newspaper took the case to the Court of Appeals.

Associated Newspapers argued that the case should have gone to trial, an appeal that was dismissed in early December by appellate court judges Sir Geoffrey Vos, Dame Victoria Sharp and Lord Justice Bean.

In her appeal, she also argued that Meghan made private information public by cooperating with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, authors of Finding Freedom, an empathetic book with her and Prince Harry.

The duchess’s lawyers had previously denied that she or Harry had collaborated with the perpetrators. But Jason Knauf, the couple’s former press secretary, testified that he gave the perpetrators information and discussed it with the dukes.

This information took a dramatic turn in the long case. In response, Meghan apologized for misinforming the court about the extent of her cooperation with Durand and Scobie.

The duchess said she did not recall talks with Knauf when she gave evidence previously in the case and “had no desire or intention to mislead the defendant or the court.”

Judgment

As part of the agreement, the newspaper must avoid revealing the names of five of Meghan’s friends who spoke anonymously with the magazine People for a 2018 article on royalty.

The Mail on Sunday also faces having to cover a substantial part of Meghan’s legal costs, which could exceed a million pounds.

He was also ordered to Mail on Sunday Y MailOnline that they carry statements on the front page of their newspapers and their sites mentioning that they had lost the legal case, and the courts even specified in which source the statements should appear. The media chose to do it on “Boxing Day” (December 26), one of the quietest news days of the year.

The statement said that “financial reparations have been agreed” but did not give other details.

Finally, the Daily mail published in the paper version a 64 word note apologizing and indicating copyright infringement.

Meghan Markle’s spokesperson described the payment as sufficient and stated that “will be donated to charities”, In addition to celebrating the judicial victories.

“I think they just cut their losses,” said Mark Stephens, citing the multi-million dollar sum of legal costs incurred by both parties. “So I think it was probably the right thing to do for both parties to put a limit.”

The American actress and current Duchess always said that her legal battle against Associated Newspapers it was more about principles than money.

One of the interiors of the Montecito house that the dukes chose to show in different video calls.

AP Agency

