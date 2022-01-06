The subject shot by officers during a robbery at a Dollar Tree has a long criminal record – Telemundo New York (47)

The NYPD reported that the man shot by police officers while carrying out an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree store in Brooklyn has an extensive criminal record, in addition to a warrant for missing a court date last month.

The suspect, identified as Clarence Little, was scheduled to appear Dec. 29 for stealing nearly $ 1,000 worth of Macy’s merchandise on Dec. 14, according to the NYPD.

Little, 45, did not appear in Manhattan Criminal Court for the scheduled date, prompting a judge to issue an arrest warrant, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

Little, who was wearing a wig the day of the Dollar Tree store robbery on Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie, remains hospitalized and has not yet been charged with the armed robbery.

According to the police report, the subject detained a store employee at gunpoint around 5 pm last Thursday and tried to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash, but two officers blocked his way.

The suspect struggled with officers and opened fire on them, prompting one of the uniformed officers to respond with his own weapon, wounding the suspect in the neck, New York Police Department Chief Kenneth Corey said.

Workers at the store had recognized the suspect in another cash register robbery Sunday morning and called 911.

The man, who did not use a weapon in the first offense, ran away with an undisclosed amount, Corey said.

“The store clerk on the 911 call said: He came back here, he robbed us last week. He’s here in a wig, but I know it’s him, “New York Police Deputy Commissioner John Miller told reporters.

Little has more than 40 arrests on his record, including 12 felonies and 28 misdemeanors.

Before last month’s Macy’s robbery, Little had been arrested in March 2018 for resisting arrest and before that, in April 2015 for selling marijuana, according to police.