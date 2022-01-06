The Sun says that Liverpool accelerates by the signing of Luis Díaz

The English newspaper The Sun published this Wednesday that Liverpool seeks to close the pass of Luis Díaz in this pass market of winter for 70 million euros. The attacker already recovered from coronavirus and trains with Porto.

Liverpool would seek to close the signing of Luis Díaz in this transfer market Getty Images

The absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mané for his participation in the African Cup I would rush the interest of the Premier League team for having the Colombian in the coming days.

In accordance with The Sun, coach Jurgen Klopp “would rather wait until the summer, but the absence of his best attackers, as well as various injury problems, makes him tempted to spend cash on this window. Diaz has an 80 million euro clause, but the Liverpool hopes to get it for a little less, “the publication explained.

At the beginning of the week, Porto acknowledged that an offer that meets expectations would be difficult to refuse.. “It is clear that sometimes there are irrefutable proposals that allow us to hire new players later,” said President Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa.

Awarded as the best soccer player in Portugal in 2021, Díaz returned to training on January 5 after overcoming the coronavirus. He will be available for Saturday’s away game against Estoril by date 17. Porto is the leader with 44 points.