The unexpected release of Juanes that surprised his fans

Juanes is undoubtedly one of the Latin artists who when he has to say something goes forward. In his entire career he never had a problem speaking his mind on such and such a subject. Over the years this attitude was amplified thanks to both his and his followers’ social networks.

The social networks Today they are a mass communication tool and have become the main channel for artists to get hands-on with their audience. For other singers, actors, models or other people in the entertainment environment, the networks serve to be current and not pose in fashion as well as the opportunity to reach age groups that traditional channels cannot reach.

Source: Instagram Juanes

But without a doubt that for others it has become a burden as Juanes said in an Instagram Reel where he is seen furious with the apps he consumes “The problem I have is that I hate social networks; I hate them. It’s not that I hate social media, because I don’t hate people. I hate social media, what that means, what that implies, what to do “,

Not happy with that furious disclaimer about what he thinks of the social networks He warned “Well of course, it’s the same all day: me saying ‘But what the hell do I make up to attract the public?’ … no, I’m sucked into this shit, I don’t want to invent anything else! I’m worth the fucking social networks! “.

In any case, Juanes accepted that, at times, he also likes to enter them. He does not appreciate being taken away from his time “Not everyone loves social networks“He expressed.” From time to time, if I gossip, I accept. It’s not that I don’t like gossiping, I like gossiping, but not always. All day son of a bitch watching what everyone does, I don’t like it; I am very busy, I have many things to do “.