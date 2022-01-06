The world’s largest coal port will run 100% on renewable energy

Its purpose is to decarbonize this business by 2040.

In Newcastle, England, is the largest coal port in the world, a business that, according to its owners, had its lowest level in the last three months of 2021. To adapt to new changes and bet on more energy clean this port announced that it will now run completely on renewable energy. (Read: Eliminate Coal? Uncomfortable Discussion in Colombia)

The main goal is to decarbonize the business by 2040 and increase the percentage of your business that is not coal. Currently, the port exports an average of 165Mt of coal per year and, by 2030, coal is expected to account for only half of its revenues.

To achieve this goal, the company signed an agreement with the Iberdrola company, which operates the Bodangora wind farm. Craig Carmody, Managing Director of the Port of Newcastle, noted that “the change was necessary to prevent what happened in Newcastle and the shutdown of the steel industry. I would rather do this now while we have control over our destiny, while we have income, than in a crisis situation where our income has collapsed and no one will lend us money. “

As part of its transition, the port has converted 97% of its vehicles to electric and has participated in other infrastructure projects to decarbonize its operations. (You can read: The demand for coal, the main source of CO2 emissions, could reach a record)

Dylan McConnell, a researcher at the University of Melbourne’s College of Climate and Energy, has compiled the figures for renewable energy for some time and found that this energy provided nearly a third of all electricity produced in the national electricity market (NEM ).

In the last three months of 2021, coal’s share of the power grid fell 5.9% compared to the same period in 2020 and gas posted its lowest generation quarter since 2004. (Also read: Mineral production remained stable in the third quarter of 2021)