“There will be no special rules for Djokovic”

Nothing will be so simple for the world’s number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, on his excursion to Australia. The arrival of the 34-year-old tennis player in Oceania generated such expectations that at the border he will have to justify why he cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19 and if he does not comply with the requirements, he could be returned to his place of origin.

“Anyone who wants to enter Australia must comply with our strict border requirements. We await your submission and the evidence you provide to support it. If that evidence is insufficient, you will not be treated differently from others and will be on the next plane back home, ”said the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison at a press conference after chairing a meeting of state leaders on how to deal with record levels of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Djokovic on duty at the Australian Open. AP Images

Later, he pointed out that “there should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all.”

The current world number one and defending champion at the Australian Open, announced that he had received a medical exemption that allowed him to play in the first Grand Slam tournament of the season that begins next Monday, January 17.