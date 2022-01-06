these wireless headphones are yours for just 30 cents

The Lenovo LP40 headphones drop so much in price that you can buy them for just 30 cents on AliExpress.

There are wireless headphones for all tastes and pockets, and we want to prove it by recommending a truly crazy offer. The Lenovo LP40, compact headphones with more than 10 hours of autonomy, can be yours for just 30 cents in AliExpress. Yes, you read that correctly, its price is only 0.28 euros.

What do you have to do to make them so cheap? Sell ​​your soul to the devil? Far from it, you just have to be a new AliExpress user. To do this, simply use an account with which you have not made any purchases or register with a new email address. In addition, far from the long waiting times that the store had us used to previously, these wireless headphones they would arrive at your house in about ten days.

Buy the Lenovo LP40 for 30 cents, a real bargain

You only need 30 cents to buy the Lenovo LP40, cheap wireless headphones that stand out for their design. First of all, it is worth mentioning that you can choose both the white color version like black color, both are on sale on AliExpress. On the other hand, it is important that you know that they are headphones compact size, which makes it easy for you to always carry them with you.

The Lenovo LP40 are equipped with dynamic 13-millimeter drivers that offer a correct audio quality, giving special importance to bass sounds. They also make up a noise canceling microphone, so that you can communicate by call without being disturbed by outside sounds, without forgetting the IPX5 protection that makes them resistant to drops of water and sweat.

These headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to your smartphone and other devices. Once connected, you can control music playback through the touch controls that they integrate in their outer part. For example, you do not have to take your mobile out of your pocket to go to the song, you can do it through these controls.

The last detail that you should know about these cheap wireless headphones (we remember, only 30 cents) is their performance in autonomy. The LP40s are prepared to offer 3 hours of continuous playback, with the possibility of winning three or four additional charges if you keep them in the charging case.

