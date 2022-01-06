They ask Rijo Presbot to respond to the 124.31% increase in the payroll of the Social Policy Cabinet

The past executive director of the Vice Presidency of the Republic, during the administration of Margarita Cedeño, Frank Elías Olivares, also refuted the statements of the Director of the Budget, José Rijo Presbot, about alleged irregular payrolls in social programs during the past Government.

Through his Twitter account, the former official indicated that what requires a response from the Budget Director is the increase in the payroll of the Social Policies Coordination Cabinet (GCPS) and Supérate, which ensures they have increased 124.31% and 35.7%, respectively.

According to Olivares, the payroll of the Social Policy Cabinet went from RD $ 10,963,027.79 in July 2020 to RD $ 24,530,584.40 in December 2021.

And that of Supérate went from RD $ 72,998,320.51 in July 2020 to RD $ 99,055,734.74 in September of last year because they have not published the most recent one.

“This is what requires a response from José Rijo Presbot,” questioned Olivares, who is a member of the Central Committee of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).

The accusation

During an interview in the SIN Group, the current Budget Director, José Rijo Presbot, accused the former Vice President of the Republic, Margarita Cedeño, of having had “irregular payrolls” within the Social Programs.

Cedeño immediately responded to the accusation saying that there were no irregularities in this work and that he always acted “with the greatest transparency, adhering to the legality and ethics that characterize me; and counting on the support and approval of international organizations ”.

He assured that no person had dual functions or charges and added that the current authorities have changed one form of payment for another.

“I am very sorry that Professor Rijo Presbot is untrue with his statements. UNDP itself had already responded to him on this issue, but the line of this government is to attack the good in order to govern with the bad. Not with me! ”, Emphasized the past vice president.

