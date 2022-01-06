They discover a new variant of the coronavirus in France

Just when it began to be established that – despite its rapid expansion – the omicron variant tends to cause a milder course of the disease than the delta, a new variant appeared whose dangerousness and origin were unknown.

The new coronavirus mutation was detected in France in early December in a traveler returning from Cameroon, according to the Méditerrannée University Hospital Institute (IHU) in Marseille. So far, the authorities have identified twelve people infected with this variant.

More mutations than omicron

The so-called B.1.640.2 has 46 mutations in an “atypical combination” and, therefore, has more than omicron – with 37 -, according to a previous study that has not yet been reviewed by other experts. The already known N501Y and E484K mutations are also found in the new variant.

N501Y, for example, was initially detected in the alpha variant and causes the pathogen to bind tightly to human cells and thus spread more easily in the body. Meanwhile, E484K belongs to the so-called escape mutations that nest directly in the spike protein, which could possibly impair the efficacy of vaccines.

Because omicron rarely affects the lungs, patients need artificial respiration less often.



Little is known about its dangerousness and origin

But the impact of these mutations, and whether the B.1.640.2 variant is actually more infectious than the parent virus SARS-CoV-2, cannot be determined with the available data and the small number of cases. Nor is it known about the origin of this new variant. As much as it has been discovered in a person who traveled from Cameroon, this does not mean that it originated there.

However, the very low vaccination rates favor the appearance of new coronavirus mutations. According to data from Johns Hopkins University (USA), the vaccination rate in Cameroon is currently around 2.4%. And as long as a vaccination campaign is not promoted globally, new variants will always be developed somewhere, which are sometimes more harmless or more dangerous.

Possible smoother course than omicron

It is already known that the omicron variant is one of the most contagious and that it is spreading rapidly throughout the world. However, it has also been found that the course of the disease is usually much milder than previous variants, as more and more studies confirm.

The reason for this also gradually becomes clear. T cells from vaccinated and recovered people react to the omicron variant and thus protect most infected people from becoming seriously ill.

It is true that omicron has modified the spike protein so much that the antibodies produced by infection or vaccination no longer protect so well. But the immune response acquired by T cells continues to function in 70-80% of cases, similar to the old beta and delta variants, researchers from Cape Town, South Africa found.

Omicron attacks the lungs less frequently

Researchers from Japan and the US found that the omicron variant attacks the lungs less frequently. Instead, it tends to affect the upper airways like the nose, throat and windpipe more, according to this animal study that has not yet been analyzed by other experts.

In mid-December, researchers from the University of Hong Kong reached very similar conclusions. The scientists found that the omicron variant infects the bronchial system 70 times faster than the delta variant and that it multiplies in that area, but that it spreads up to 10 times less in lung tissue.

The infrequent use of artificial respiration

These research results coincide with other observations made in Great Britain. Also there, the omicron variant is causing a sharp increase in infections. But at the same time, the statistical risk of having to be treated in hospital was reduced by a third compared to the delta variant. And the number of patients requiring artificial respiration has not changed much either, despite the fact that the infection rate with omicron is much higher.

First case of «flurone» in Israel

Meanwhile, the Israeli Health authorities detected the world’s first case of “flurone”, that is, a person infected with the influenza virus (flu, in English) and coronavirus simultaneously. This is a pregnant woman who has not been vaccinated, but has only mild symptoms, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health.

With a very high increase in flu cases in Israel in recent weeks, the Health Ministry is investigating the case to see if ‘flurone’ could cause further damage. Health authorities fear that with such a strong flu wave, there may be more cases of ‘flurone’.