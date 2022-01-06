They reveal a PHOTO of the UNUSUAL meeting between Vicente Fernández and Selena Quintanilla

Selena quintanilla Y Vicente Fernandez lived together and were close on occasion, as revealed by AB Quintanilla, the singer’s brother, who shared the Photo of unusual moment in which two stars of such magnitude lived together and showed mutual respect.

It seems that the footprint of Vicente Fernandez in music is present in different genres and generations, this photo came to light that proves that he was an idol admired even by Selena quintanilla, one of the most recognized female singers of recent times.

That unusual was captured by AB Quintanilla, brother of the singer and founding member of the Cumbia Kingz, who shared the photo of the moment in which Chente and Selena they shared and coexisted off stage.

Selena quintanilla She is one of the most recognized Hispanic interpreters in Mexico and the United States, being considered the queen of the Tex-Mex genre, interpreter of songs such as “Carcacha”, “El Chico del Apartamento 4512” and others. He died on March 31, 1995, the victim of a gunshot by whoever was his representative.

This is the photo of the unusual meeting between Vicente Fernández and Selena Quintanilla

Ab Quintanilla revealed that unusual This moment occurred in Las Vegas, one of the most interesting places in the United States where great figures of music converge.

The picture of Vicente Fernandez Y Selena quintanilla It is already traveling the networks after the impact generated by these two figures of music in Spanish.

Don Vicente Fernandez He died on December 12, 2021 after spending 4 months in agony fighting for his life in a Guadalajara hospital, his remains already rest at the Los 3 Potrillos ranch.

This is the Photo of Selena with Chente: