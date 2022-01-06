They reveal a PHOTO of the UNUSUAL meeting between Vicente Fernández and Selena Quintanilla

Selena quintanilla Y Vicente Fernandez lived together and were close on occasion, as revealed by AB Quintanilla, the singer’s brother, who shared the Photo of unusual moment in which two stars of such magnitude lived together and showed mutual respect.

It seems that the footprint of Vicente Fernandez in music is present in different genres and generations, this photo came to light that proves that he was an idol admired even by Selena quintanilla, one of the most recognized female singers of recent times.

