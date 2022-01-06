This bachelor advertises himself on billboards to find a wife

Tinder offers covid-19 tests to its users 0:47

(CNN) – When most people are looking for love, they turn to dating apps or matchmaking websites, or ask their friends to introduce them to people, but Muhammad Malik took a completely different approach. The 29-year-old London bachelor uses billboards in the British city of Birmingham to promote himself to potential suitors.

The signs say “Save me from an arranged marriage” and are also named after his website, so potential wives can get in touch and find out what he’s looking for.

In a video on the website, which is called Find Malik a Wife, the Londoner says he is an entrepreneur, food enthusiast, religious and looking for someone who is working on his Din, the defining Islamic way of life. the codes of the social and personal life of a Muslim individual, and whose “flirting level is 100”.

As for why he chose such an unorthodox method of finding a partner, Malik says on the site: “I just haven’t found the right girl yet. It’s hard. I had to get a billboard to be seen!”

Malik also says that he is interested in “personality and faith” above anything else and confirms on Find Malik a Wife that the billboards are not a joke, but that he is serious.

The bachelor also makes it clear that he is not against arranged marriages. He tells website visitors that he believes “arranged marriages have a place and tradition in many Islamic cultures,” but explains, “First I want to try to find someone on my own.”