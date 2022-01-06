This collar can monitor your dog’s heart rate, breathing and sleep

Wearable technology is no longer unique to humans. Today there are a variety of devices designed to be used on pets. One of the most recent and innovative is a smart dog collar with functions of locating and monitoring sleep, heart rate and respiration.

The device has been unveiled at CES 2022 by Invoxia, a French company that has been developing and selling trackers for objects and animals for almost a decade. The firm says the smart necklace could help vets detect heart disease that might go unnoticed in its early stages.

Sensors and artificial intelligence

The smart dog collar works with a number of built-in sensors and artificial intelligence. The monitoring data is fed into an algorithm that allows the pet’s heart rate, respiration, and activity and sleep cycles to be determined continuously and non-invasively, even in hairy animals.

Unlike other solutions on the market, such as the Petpace Smart Collar whose first version was presented in 2015, Invoxia smart collar has built-in GPS. The device also features 4G LTE-M connectivity and a rechargeable battery that, according to the company, can last for several weeks without being plugged into the charger.

An application for smartphones acts as “health dashboard“From there, the user can view the data obtained by the wearable, track it and, if necessary,” share it with their veterinarian to establish long-term goals “for the animal’s health.

The company points out that the collar does not need to be tight to the animal’s neck to function, so it can be supported more “loosely”, without causing problems in monitoring. Nevertheless, can only be used in medium or large dogs. The reason? Is that the sensors are still bulky to be used in small pets.





Invoxia says the dog collar has been developed in conjunction with certified veterinary specialists. Regarding availability, the firm indicates that it will be available in the summer of 2022. According to The Verge, it will have an approximate price of 99 dollars. GPS features will be enabled with a $ 12.99 monthly subscription.

Images | Invoxia