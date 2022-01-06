This is how the Dj and millionaire Gianluca Vacchi fights the effects of Covid-19.

The millionaire Gianluca Vacchi He published a video in the stories of his Instagram account that generated curiosity in many of his fans. In this, the celebrity manifests that he is going through day number four of the infection by the Covid-19, and you see who looks like a medical professional applying a treatment that he claims is for “Wash and cleanse his blood”. Then the woman explains: “I will drop 100 cubic centimeters of ozone directly into your blood and then we will reapply it”. In the end the Italian DJ affirms that this will allow him “Recover faster and better”.

The Ozone therapy is a type of alternative treatment known for several years that consists of the application of medical ozone through intravenous punctures at the arm level, for therapeutic purposes and to improve the functioning of organs and tissues, or as in this case, for cleaning the blood. Like Gianluca Vacchi It is said that many millionaires, celebrities and personalities of the world practice it today, even to counteract the effects of Covid-19 and recover faster, as the Italian affirms in the video; However, so far there is no scientific evidence to confirm it and experts recommend always referring to your GP before taking any type of treatment, as well as following the indications of international health organizations. Watch the video of Gianluca Vacchi at this link:

