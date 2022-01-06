This is how the drums are for the draw for the eighth of the Cup this Friday

The long-awaited round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2021-2022 is here. The prestigious tournament surpasses its fourth knockout round, the second in which Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Athletic Club are present, who had been exempt in the first two qualifying rounds for playing the 2022 Spanish Super Cup.
Now, the commitments corresponding to the round of 16 will be played next Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16, 2022.. But nevertheless, the teams that will compete in the Spanish Super Cup, they would play on Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20. Eighth crossovers are still unknown, but qualifiers come out of the following 16th pairings:
Crosses of sixteenths
- Ponferradina winner 1 (1) -1 (3) Espanyol
- Winner of Leganés 2-3 Real Sociedad
- Winner of Eibar 1-2 Mallorca
- Cartagena 1-2 Valencia winner
- Winner of Linares vs. Barcelona
- Winner of Atlético Baleares vs. Celtic
- Winner of Valladolid vs. Betis
- Winner of Mirandés vs. Vallecano Ray
- Winner of Alcoyano vs. Real Madrid
- Winner of Fuenlabrada vs. Cadiz
- Winner of Girona vs. Osasuna
- Winner of Sporting Gijón vs. Villarreal
- Winner of Zaragoza vs. Seville
- Winner of Mancha Real vs. Athletic club
- Winner of Almería vs. Elche
- Winner of Rayo Majadahonda vs. Atletico Madrid
Qualified for the round of 16
- Spanish
- Majorca
- Valencia
- Real society
- Real Madrid
- FC Barcelona
- Real Betis
- Athletic Balearic Islands
- Vallecano Ray
Barça and Madrid, classified
The two colossi of Spanish football managed to advance to the second round, although not exempt from suffering. FC Barcelona beat Linares by the minimum thanks to a great comeback as a result of specific changes by Xavi Hernández at halftime; Ousmane Dembélé and Jutglà were in charge of turning the scoreboard. For its part, Real Madrid ended up taking the breed (1-3) after Alcoyano’s unexpected draw 1-1 in the second half. Asensio and an own goal by José Juan carved out the conquest of Ancelotti’s men.
Surprises
So far, only one lower division team has sealed its pass to the second round of the Copa del Rey after eliminating one of the First Division. Celta de Vigo fell to Atlético Baleares (2-1), thanks to Manel Martínez’s double at minutes 17 and 76 ‘. Brais Méndez managed to score for Celta at 67 ‘, but it was not enough to achieve the comeback.
Forms and regulations of the Cup
They dispute the third round 16 classified. The round of 16 draw is held on Friday, January 7 at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. This raffle can be followed in the RFEF streaming on YouTube. Thus, the first duels between teams from Romera Division can be seen.
However, in the first place, the teams of the Second RFEF, First RFEF or Second Division that can still be alive in the tournament against First teams would be raffled; and those qualifiers are They will play the matches on the field of the lower category team, who will act as a local.
Likewise, those First Division teams will be paired with each other, and it will be the order of appearance of each team during the draw for each pairing, which will determine the one who works as a local and visitors. Finally, everything will then be left to the fate of each painting.