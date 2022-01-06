This is how the drums are for the draw for the eighth of the Cup this Friday

The long-awaited round of 16 of the Copa del Rey 2021-2022 is here. The prestigious tournament surpasses its fourth knockout round, the second in which Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Athletic Club are present, who had been exempt in the first two qualifying rounds for playing the 2022 Spanish Super Cup.

Now, the commitments corresponding to the round of 16 will be played next Saturday, January 15 and Sunday, January 16, 2022.. But nevertheless, the teams that will compete in the Spanish Super Cup, they would play on Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20. Eighth crossovers are still unknown, but qualifiers come out of the following 16th pairings:

Crosses of sixteenths

Ponferradina winner 1 (1) -1 (3) Espanyol

Winner of Leganés 2-3 Real Sociedad

Winner of Eibar 1-2 Mallorca

Cartagena 1-2 Valencia winner

Winner of Linares vs. Barcelona

Winner of Atlético Baleares vs. Celtic

Winner of Valladolid vs. Betis

Winner of Mirandés vs. Vallecano Ray

Winner of Alcoyano vs. Real Madrid

Winner of Fuenlabrada vs. Cadiz

Winner of Girona vs. Osasuna

Winner of Sporting Gijón vs. Villarreal

Winner of Zaragoza vs. Seville

Winner of Mancha Real vs. Athletic club

Winner of Almería vs. Elche

Winner of Rayo Majadahonda vs. Atletico Madrid

Qualified for the round of 16

Spanish

Majorca

Valencia

Real society

Real Madrid

FC Barcelona

Real Betis

Athletic Balearic Islands

Vallecano Ray

Barça and Madrid, classified

The two colossi of Spanish football managed to advance to the second round, although not exempt from suffering. FC Barcelona beat Linares by the minimum thanks to a great comeback as a result of specific changes by Xavi Hernández at halftime; Ousmane Dembélé and Jutglà were in charge of turning the scoreboard. For its part, Real Madrid ended up taking the breed (1-3) after Alcoyano’s unexpected draw 1-1 in the second half. Asensio and an own goal by José Juan carved out the conquest of Ancelotti’s men.

Surprises

So far, only one lower division team has sealed its pass to the second round of the Copa del Rey after eliminating one of the First Division. Celta de Vigo fell to Atlético Baleares (2-1), thanks to Manel Martínez’s double at minutes 17 and 76 ‘. Brais Méndez managed to score for Celta at 67 ‘, but it was not enough to achieve the comeback.

Forms and regulations of the Cup

They dispute the third round 16 classified. The round of 16 draw is held on Friday, January 7 at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. This raffle can be followed in the RFEF streaming on YouTube. Thus, the first duels between teams from Romera Division can be seen.

However, in the first place, the teams of the Second RFEF, First RFEF or Second Division that can still be alive in the tournament against First teams would be raffled; and those qualifiers are They will play the matches on the field of the lower category team, who will act as a local.

Likewise, those First Division teams will be paired with each other, and it will be the order of appearance of each team during the draw for each pairing, which will determine the one who works as a local and visitors. Finally, everything will then be left to the fate of each painting.