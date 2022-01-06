This is Sylvester Stallone’s $ 130 million mansion, for which Adele paid $ 58 million

Adele opened her wallet and took over Sylvester Stallone’s mansion at a super price.

About a year ago we let you know that the actor Sylvester Stallone put up for sale the imposing mansion he owned in the Beverly Park area of ​​California, for which he planned to receive the amount of $ 130 million.

Despite being confident that he could sell it at that price, as the months went by, the protagonist of ‘Rocky’ was forced to considerably lower his financial claims, to such an extent that he ended up selling it for $ 58 million.

The lucky new owner of the luxurious residence is nothing more and nothing less than the English singer Adele, who managed to reach an agreement to take over the Stallone property built in 1994.

Although the operation has not yet been formalized, sources close to it assure that the negotiation is on the right track, so it will be a matter of days before the interpreter of ‘Hello’ can move to her new home.

The mansion, which Stallone himself built and which is in the Mediterranean styleIt has an area of ​​21,000 square feet and is located on a lot that borders 3.5 acres.

It has eight bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a kitchen, a breakfast room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a TV room, a family room with a movie screen, a bar, a library, an office, between other rooms.

The library was a veritable trophy room for Sylvester Stallone (The Grosby Group)

The kitchen is equipped with a pantry that combines different shades of gray, with high-end appliances and with a couple of islands. The first of the islands can be used to prepare food and as a breakfast room, while the second serves as a breakfast room.

Outside it has extensive green areas, terraces, an outdoor pool with its respective spa area, statues, a two-story guest house and a large service wing.

Despite the precipitous drop in its price, the residence of the protagonist of ‘Rambo’ still became one of the most expensive in the history of the neighborhood.

