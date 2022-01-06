This secret Google Pixel shortcut will change the way you use your smartphone

This shortcut is called Quick Tap and it is activated by double tapping on the back of any Pixel.

With the arrival of Android 12, the Google Pixel have received a lot of news both at the design level, with the landing of the new graphical interface, Material You, its new Monet theme engine and its new widgets, as well as at the level of functionalities with features as interesting as extended screenshots, app hibernation to save resources or native one-handed mode.

But, one of the novelties that have recently reached your Google Pixel and in which, surely, you have not repaired, is an incredibly customizable secret shortcut that will change the way you use your smartphone.

This is all you need to know about the Quick Tap feature

This secret shortcut that, at the moment, is only available on Google Pixels is called Quick touch and allows you to perform a wide variety of actions while double-tap the back of the smartphone.

One of the reasons that many Google Pixel users are unaware of this function is that it is not activated by default, since for it to be operational you must carry out the following actions:

Access the Settings of your Google Pixel

of your Google Pixel Click on the section System found at the bottom of the Settings interface

found at the bottom of the Settings interface Click on the option Gestures

Enter the first section, Quick touch, and turn on the switch

Once this function is activated you can configure it so that when you make two touches on the back of your Pixel take a screenshot for you, open the Google Assistant, play or pause any type of multimedia content, access recent apps, show you notifications or open any application or the shortcut of any of them like the battery or wifi within the Settings app.

So that by tapping twice on the back of your smartphone you open any of the available shortcuts for each app you just have to follow these simple steps:

Inside section Quick touch check the option Open app

check the option Click on the gear wheel located to the right of that option

In the following list, only the apps that have a cogwheel on the right feature shortcuts

Select the application that interests you

Press the sprocket again and click on the shortcut that you are interested in configuring with it Quick touch

This functionality also allows you to activate the option Require stronger touches that makes you have to give louder touches to perform the action you have configured. This is recommended to activate it in the event that the action you have set with the Quick Tap is often triggered accidentally.

The main limitation of this shortcut is that only works when device is unlocked, since the idea of ​​it is that you can take a screenshot, access recent apps or view notifications in a much faster and easier way and without leaving the application that you have open at that moment.

