This was the Case Closed program that made Dr. Polo act violently

The TV host and lawyer, Ana Maria Polo 62, achieved fame throughout Latin America thanks to his program Case closed that aired for almost two decades on Televisa. Through him, she garnered fans around all latitudes that follow her closely to this day.

Ana Maria Polo. Source: Terra file

The last program of Case closed It was recorded in December 2019 and the reason was the advance of the coronavirus pandemic around the world. From that moment Ana Maria Polo He is enjoying the comforts of his home in Miami and is making contact with his fans through social networks.



She also provides notes to the media with some frequency and it was in a recent interview that she confessed which was the case that made her act violently on the recording set. “I threw a glass of water at the uncle who was abusing and prostituting his 16-year-old niece, whom he had promised to protect after her father’s death. I lost my temper and I regretted it ”, he confessed Ana Maria Polo.



The truth is that many people went through the programs of Case closed and the Dr. Polo mediated in very delicate situations, always trying to defend the rights of the Latino community in the United States, the country where he settled after fleeing Cuba.

Apparently Ana Maria Polo works on a reversal of Case closed And once it has the format defined with the changes, it will begin negotiations with various channels in the region to see which one wants to have the star program in its programming grid and thus be able to sell it.