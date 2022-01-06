This will be the public transportation project proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul to connect Brooklyn and Queens | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

of kings the rules ofalternate parking isno effect, what can you do?stay a while longer in bed.Rafael: there is good newsas if it were a coincidence.the governor asked the mtaannounce a study by theconstruction of train routeconnecting from brooklyn andthis queens in much lesstime and to explain howYes, we are with Isabelperalta who was likeI tuned in to that firstlocucón of the governor ofyesterday. what brings us thegovernor with this possibleinfrastructure investment?isabel: said in that speechhow long awaited byNew Yorkers, there he expressedamong all the plans thatthey have the projects for thisnine year is to continue with thisconsisting basically of 14miles of right-of-way fromcharge from brooklyn tojackson heights.promises travel timefrom one extreme to the other is less40 minutes. is that formany residents cross from aneighborhood to another is too muchslow because the linesexisting are orientedtowards manhattan. Whatyou mentioned said it beginsimmediately the process ofreview of environments for theproject that is the first stepof construction that would connectto Brooklyn and Queens with up17 lines.to explain a little betterhow the project worksused the right of wayexisting lines, thefreight rail thatthrough queens and thewould connect with the followingneighborhoods that are inscreen, there are many. withseveral new stations incommunities that currently do notIt has a railway report.if new service is adoptedthe transit would improve but thecommunities throughout thedining room houses 900,000residents with about 260,000jobs and expecteda growth of at least41,000 people and 15,000jobs in thenext 25 years and is expected