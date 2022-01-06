Tigres: Signing of foreign center-back falls, they say in Brazil

Editorial Mediotiempo

Even if looked like that Tigers would close this thursday its third signing For the Clausura 2022, things have turned around in the last hour and would leave empty handed. According to the sports media Globo Esporte, Nino Mota, Brazilian central defender will not leave the Fluminense, despite having asked the team to let him go to the Mexican team, since they offered him a salary four times more attractive than what he currently receives.

As the information from Brazil points out, the problem facing Fluminense and, therefore, Tigres, is that the Brazilian team did not reach an agreement with Criciúma, team that owns 40% of Mota’s letter, Olympic champion with Canarinha in the last Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Despite the low offer (considered this way by Fluminense) of 5 millions of dollars, the tricolor set was willing to give in to the wishes of his central, however, wanted stay with 4.5 million of what was offered by Tigres and give 500 thousand to the Criciúma, something that flatly rejected the latter.

In Brazil they take for granted that things between the two clubs have not worked out in the best way, however, It is unknown if Tigres will offer more money in order to tie up the Brazilian central defender., who had already received an offer to play in the Middle East after the Olympics.

The centrals are not given to Tigres

With the fall of the signing of Mota, Tigres would be suffering his second disappointment by a central defender, since tried to sign in this winter market at the back of America, Bruno valdez, operation that did not materialize because the felines did not reach the price that they asked in Coapa.