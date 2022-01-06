Tom Brady and the Bucs already found the secret weapon that will replace him

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost an important piece on Antonio Brown, but it seems they have already found a secret weapon that could be his replacement.

What a week for the GOAT and its team! Tom brady wants to think of only one thing which are Playoffs and get another ring on the NFL with Tampa bay buccaneers, but since Sunday, the main theme of the league has been the scandal starring Antonio Brown.

The catcher, who had a troubled record and was sponsored by Brady, disappointed the quarterback and the franchise after abandoning them in the middle of the game against the New York Jets while they were losing, and everything seems to indicate that he will not continue in the Bucs, despite the fact that it was not cut yet.

This is one of several problems the team has at the Wide Receiver position. Mike evans Y Rob gronkowski must carry a lot of weight, because in addition to AB, Chris godwin is another who will miss the rest of the season with injury. Given this, they require immediate help.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady have their secret weapon

Fortunately for Tom and company, the replacement was in sight and it was who caught the winning touchdown this Sunday: Cyril Grayson. This little-known receiver has the confidence of his quarterback and with the winning reception he already has the affection of the fans.

Cyril Grayson, 27, just played his first few minutes of professional football this year with the Bucs. Anyway, it was already noticed with little filming: 10 receptions, 212 yards and 2 touchdowns. With Brown and Godwin out, he can be instrumental in the final part of the year.