Toyota follows in the footsteps of Tesla and bets on revolutionary technology

Toyota can boast not only of being one of the giants of motorsport in Japan and in Asia, its most powerful market, but also globally. The Japanese do not stop growing in all markets, among other things due to their constant commitment to new technologies.

The firm was one of the first to blindly bet on hybrid engines, a bet that time has shown was more than correct and that has placed the Japanese on many of the top-sales lists.

However, one of the goals they are working on in Toyota is taking an important step in terms of autonomous driving. It’s not that it’s a secret that Tesla is one of the brands that has bet the strongest on this type of aid and technology, and the Japanese want to follow in the footsteps of those of Elon Musk.

Toyota moves token in Japan and bets on promoting autonomous driving

In this sense, it should be noted that each country and each market is regulating the possibilities of autonomous driving differently. In Japan, the key market for Toyota, are already exploring the regulations for level 4, one of the highest.

Meanwhile, the brand is already working to provide some of its most cutting-edge models with level 3 autonomous driving aids. In fact, news comes from the Japanese media that ensure that the Crown, the top saloon of Toyota in Japan, you will receive an update in this regard.

Toyota Corolla 2022

An update in which the manufacturer will implement a technology that will allow you to take your hands off the wheel while driving on the road. On the other hand, it is already rumored that a simpler model, the Corolla, it could also enter that league.

At the moment the brand continues to work on it for, as with the autonomous driving systems of Tesla, turn the market upside down with revolutionary technology.