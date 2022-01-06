Two Powerball Grand Prize Winning Numbers Tickets Sold in California and Wisconsin | Univision News United States

Winners will split the amount, according to the lottery’s website, or have the option to do so with $ 450.2 million in cash.
These were the winning numbers: 25, 06, 14, 33, 46 Powerball: 17 and Power Play 2 multiplier.
In addition to the two jackpot winners, 14 other tickets won $ 1 million prizes for matching all five white balls, and two of them, sold in Florida and Georgia, each won $ 2 million by hitting the Powerplay. The million-dollar winning tickets were sold in Arizona, California, Florida (3), Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Texas, New Jersey, and New York (2).
The Powerball jackpot will now reset to $ 20 million for next Saturday’s drawing.
Powerball had 39 draws without a winner
39 draws had passed in which no ticket has managed to match the six numbers drawn. The last one was on October 4, when someone took $ 699.8 million.
The cost of a Powerball ticket is $ 2 for each line of play. If the player adds the Power Play prize multiplier to their ticket, the price per line is $ 3.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot this Wednesday were 1 in 292,200,000.
These are, so far, the 10 biggest prizes in the history of the American lottery: