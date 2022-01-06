Up to four inches of snow expected in NY this Friday

The Meteorological Service of New York monitor a storm that is predicted to leave up to four inches of snow in parts of the tri-state airship: New York, New Jersey Y Connecticut. The snow is expected to start falling from the last hours of this Thursday, while most of this snowfall will fall between 12:00 am and 7:00 am on Friday.

Telemundo 47 reported that the “Time Authority” has predicted that the places south and east of the city of New York experience the highest totals, as was the case with the storm earlier this week, which left over a foot of snow in parts of New Jersey. Eastern Long Island and southern Jersey could see up to five inches, according to the most recent forecast, while the city could see up to four inches.

???? We’re expecting Thursday night and Friday morning’s snow storm to bring widespread 2-4 “of snow with some localized higher amounts of 4-6” + possible near or south of the I-95 corridor. This snow is expected to impact the Friday morning commute. #PAwx #NJwx #DEwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/a9fw8V03jY – NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) January 5, 2022

“The first notable snowfall of the season looks likely on Friday, with at least 2-5 inches of snow in the metropolitan area of New York“the local weather service wrote in a message on twitter New York Metro Weather.

NYC Snow Meter: Level 2 (?) First notable snowfall of the season looks likely on Friday, with at least 2-5 “of snow in the NYC Metro. More updates to come this morning! pic.twitter.com/QD0zMXE4it – New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) January 6, 2022

The city has issued a snow alert starting this Thursday from 7:00 at night, it will take effect for 24 hours.