Victory suffered against Linares and advance to the second round of the Copa del Rey

2022-01-05
The Barcelona, current champion of the cup tournament, had to suffer to come back this Wednesday to the Linares, which he defeated 2-1 to get into the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.
With goals from the French Ousmane Dembelé (63) and the young Ferran Jutglà (69), the Barça Hugo Díaz’s initial goal came back (19).
The Brazilian’s first game Dani alves On his return to Barcelona it was very bumpy for the Catalans, especially in the first half, when the modest Linares was very combative, getting ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a good header from Hugo Díaz (19).
But the fatigue that was accumulating in the legs of the local players and, above all, the exit after the break of three starters (Gerard Piqué, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembelé), allowed the Barcelona traced the tie.
The French winger, who still does not respond to the renewal offer offered by the club, tied with a left foot from outside the area that surprised Ghanaian goalkeeper Brimah Razak (63).
That goal was a blow to the Andalusian team, which just a few minutes later found themselves below the scoreboard in the tie after a goal from the youngster. Jutglà on a good personal move down the left that culminated in a cross shot hitting the post (69).
However, and despite no longer having the strength of the first part, the Linares It was not considered lost and could have taken the game into extra time, but Carracedo’s shot crashed into the crossbar of the goal defended this Wednesday by the Brazilian Neto.
Before, the three First Division teams that opened fire on Wednesday’s matchday of the Copa del Rey, Real Sociedad, Mallorca and Valencia, qualified for the round of 16 of the cup tournament and join Espanyol, who achieved the pass on Tuesday.
However, and as had happened to Espanyol the day before, the three teams had to suffer against lower category rivals.
La Real, which has lost the strength it exhibited at the start of the season, beat Leganés 3-2, after the local team equalized two goals behind in the second half.
Swede Alexander Isak (8) and Mikel Oyarzabal (42) overtook the ‘txuri urdin’ in the first half, but Leganés drew with a double from Juan Muñoz (59 and 69).
The pass to the second round was sealed by Oyarzabal transforming a maximum penalty (73).
Despite the fact that his game and results have improved a lot in recent days, Valencia also suffered in Cartagena to end up winning 2-1 thanks to a goal from Russian Dimitri Cheryshev in discount (90 + 2).
Carlos Soler, who retired injured, opened the scoring for the Valencians (34), but Alfredo Ortuño equalized after scoring a penalty (74) that left one of the images of the day, that of goalkeeper Jaume Doménech on his knees before the launch for try to make your rival nervous.
And Mallorca had to come back 2-1 against an Eibar who went ahead just before the break with a goal from Gustavo Blanco.
Josep Gayá (67) and Ángel turned the game around and the Balearic team qualified for the second round.
ALIGNMENTS:
Linares: Razak; Perejón, Guerrero, Josema, Barbosa; Sanchidrián, Rodri, Meléndez, Carnicer; Copete and Hugo Díaz.
Barcelona: Net; Mingueza, Eric García, Araujo; Dani Alves, Nico, Busquets, Riqui Puig, Jordi Alba; Ilias and Jutglà.