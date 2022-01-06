Victory suffered against Linares and advance to the second round of the Copa del Rey

2022-01-05

The Barcelona, current champion of the cup tournament, had to suffer to come back this Wednesday to the Linares, which he defeated 2-1 to get into the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

With goals from the French Ousmane Dembelé (63) and the young Ferran Jutglà (69), the Barça Hugo Díaz’s initial goal came back (19).

The Brazilian’s first game Dani alves On his return to Barcelona it was very bumpy for the Catalans, especially in the first half, when the modest Linares was very combative, getting ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a good header from Hugo Díaz (19).

But the fatigue that was accumulating in the legs of the local players and, above all, the exit after the break of three starters (Gerard Piqué, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembelé), allowed the Barcelona traced the tie.

The French winger, who still does not respond to the renewal offer offered by the club, tied with a left foot from outside the area that surprised Ghanaian goalkeeper Brimah Razak (63).