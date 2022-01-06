Video: Don Pedro, Jenni Rivera’s father, invades and shows off the house of Doña Rosa, his ex

Mr. Pedro, Jenni and Rosie Rivera’s father, took to his YouTube account to share with his followers a video in which he shows the most intimate corners of his ex’s home, madam Rosa, who is not a lover of reflectors at all, but had no choice but to endure the intrusion.

“The time has come to show you what my ex-wife’s house is like, where my daughter and her family also live. We are going to record Rosa Amelia even if she doesn’t like it ”, was the text with which Don Pedro accompanied his video.

In the material, lasting almost 19 minutes, the Rivera patriarch took us to see the kitchen, among other rooms in the cozy home located in the state of California.

Kitchen

The kitchen, from what we could see in the video, is quite spacious and open. It is equipped with brown cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a central island that is used by the Rivera family to prepare their most exquisite recipes, but also as a breakfast area.

Dining room

The dining room, which is located to one side of the kitchen, is made up of a rectangular wooden table with space for eight chairs, a fireplace and a piece of furniture for the most diverse decorative items and dishes.

Living room

Although much of the video focused on the kitchen, Juan and Lupillo’s father also showed some aspects of the living room, which is made up of three antique brown sofas, a coffee table, a rug, a painting, by side tables, by various photographs and by a window that connects with the garden area.

Hallways

The house of Doña Rosa, as the home of a good mother, treasures the most precious memories of the family, which is why several of its walls and corridors are adorned with dozens of family photos, including those in which she was still very much in love. of her ex-husband today.

Don Pedro and Doña Rosa were married for 42 years, but in 2008 they decided to go their separate ways.

Keep reading:

Mansion that Maradona gave to his parents still has not found owners after failed auction

This is the old house of Mayeli Alonso that Giselle, Lupillo Rivera’s wife, wants to sell

Eric del Castillo shows the ‘simple’ house he moved to after selling his luxurious mansion

Get to know the $ 6.1 million mansion that Inés Gómez Mont bought before she ran away