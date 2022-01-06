VIDEO: Jason Derulo goes to the fists with two men who “confused” him with Usher

The singer Jason Derulo began a brief but striking fight at dawn last Tuesday, as the video who has published the TMZ news portal about the altercation.

The event occurred when the interpreter and his bodyguard were walking along South Vegas Boulevard, in the heart of the city of the game, and two individuals who passed by did not hesitate to throw some derisive and offensive comments.

The moment he heard one of them refer to him as “Usher”, another of the most popular singers on the pop scene, and he used rude expletives, the 32-year-old artist approached him to hit him and, immediately afterwards, he did the same with his companion, who fell directly to the ground.

His own escort and several members of the security team from a nearby location had to intervene to prevent greater evils.

The two victims of the assault declined to press charges against Jason when they were questioned by the police, who took the singer away from the scene, who was still very upset after what happened.