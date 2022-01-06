VIDEO: Jason Derulo goes to the fists with two men who “confused” him with Usher

U.S.
The singer Jason Derulo began a brief but striking fight at dawn last Tuesday, as the video who has published the TMZ news portal about the altercation.
The event occurred when the interpreter and his bodyguard were walking along South Vegas Boulevard, in the heart of the city of the game, and two individuals who passed by did not hesitate to throw some derisive and offensive comments.
The moment he heard one of them refer to him as “Usher”, another of the most popular singers on the pop scene, and he used rude expletives, the 32-year-old artist approached him to hit him and, immediately afterwards, he did the same with his companion, who fell directly to the ground.
His own escort and several members of the security team from a nearby location had to intervene to prevent greater evils.
The two victims of the assault declined to press charges against Jason when they were questioned by the police, who took the singer away from the scene, who was still very upset after what happened.
Finally, and after talking with him for a few minutes, the agents chose not to arrest the American vocalist or summon him for a possible court hearing.
This circumstance was contributed by the fact that those affected did not require hospital admission or had to be treated for their injuries, despite the fact that they suffered scratches on their faces slightly stained with blood.
Jason Derulo He is going through a very delicate stage on a personal level.
Last September, the artist announced his separation from his then-girlfriend, Jena Frumes, after a year of relationship and shortly after they both welcomed their first child together, Jason, who is now seven months old.
