Viral video | Tiktoker discovers error in “Don’t Look Up” and makes the director of the film pronounce | Don’t look up | Adam McKay | Trends | Social networks | Netflix | VIRAL

The Netflix premiere of “Don’t Look Up”, entitled “Do not look up” in Spanish, caused great expectation among viewers not only because of the participation of large consolidated actors such as Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence, but also for what would be a gross error present in the film that led the director himself, Adam McKay, to pronounce himself.

The blooper was exposed by the tiktoker Ben kohler, identified in the aforementioned platform as @sightpicture. In the images you can see that, at a certain point in the film, several members of the film crew were to one side of the shot. As you can see, everyone wore masks.

The shot in question lasts less than a second, but the impact it caused on social networks was very large to the point of exceeding 3.5 million views in a few days.

The response of Adam McKay, director of “Don’t Look Up”, after the blooper in the film went viral

The scope of the TikTok video was such that Adam McKay, director of the tape, learned of the fact thanks to the media that reported the case. Through his Twitter account, he explained what happened.

Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience. #DontLookUp https://t.co/7W4EpkHm3V – Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 29, 2021

“Good eye!” We purposely left the team setback to commemorate the strange experience of filming. “he wrote, referring to This is not a mistake, but something intentional for people to see what it is like to film in the middle of a pandemic.

What is Don’t Look Up?

Don’t look up (Don’t look up in Latin America and Don’t look up in Spain) is a 2021 American science fiction and satire film written, produced and directed by Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers trying to warn humanity about a comet approaching Earth that will destroy human civilization. According to some media, the comet is an analogy for climate change and the film is a satire on the indifference of the government and the media to the climate crisis. The cast includes Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep. Grande and Mescudi also collaborated on the song “Just Look Up” as part of the film’s soundtrack. Wikipedia.

What is Don’t Look Up about?

According to the synopsis of the film Do not look up (name by which it is known in Latin America), two mediocre astronomers discover that, in a few months, a meteorite will destroy planet Earth. From that moment on, they try to warn humanity of the coming danger through the media.