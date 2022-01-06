Virtual reality, cybersecurity, NFT and more tech trends for 2022

Virtual reality is one of the technological trends for 2022. (photo: World Educational Network)

By 2022, global spending on e-commerce grow 60%, approximately 3,392.61 million dollars. As a result of this analysis, companies will have to accelerate their transformation digital to establish even more efficient connections and services with customers.

Baufest, an international consulting firm for technology human-centered, analyzes the technological trends that will dominate in 2022 and how companies should adopt them so as not to lose opportunities or customers.

This year the main trends will be led by the delivery of business models, native cloud platforms, artificial intelligence (AI), development of virtual reality and technology blockchain.

Virtual reality, a world full of possibilities

By 2022, people will become increasingly familiar with the concept of metaverse; that is, digital worlds that exist continuously alongside the physical world and within which many functions that are known in the real world can be executed how to learn, work, play and socialize.

In this sense, experts have predicted that the metaverse will have an impact on society as great as iinternet.

Likewise, in an artificial space where the physical world meets the virtual world, the technology of virtual reality (VR) will allow digital representations of people to interact, play games, chat, try on new clothes, etc.

Be supposed to this space opens up business opportunitiessuch as sponsorship of events and concerts, product development, games and exclusively digital production processes.

In addition, some experts point out that the world of work will also move increasingly in the direction of the metaverse; from coworking spaces to meetings, simulations and training.

The future to get a driver’s license could be with virtual reality. (photo: EzAnime.net)

Cybersecurity

On the other hand, the focus will be more on Edge Computing that combines data processing and storage on a collection device located close to the source of information, at the edge of the network, rather than relying solely on a central site.

This model enables smart grids in which connected devices perform essential analysis on the web and use the results to take specific actions.

Edge Computing will grow in the region. (photo: Heraldo Binario)

Regarding Informatic security, We will see how the zero confidence model will prevail, which imposes a strict identity verification to everything and everyone who wants to connect.

Likewise, the concept of cybersecurity meshes, that is, flexible and composable architectures that integrate disparate and widely distributed security services.

Non-fungible token

In a world where cryptocurrency is beginning to gain new levels of popularity and attention, another development is looming that will attract a lot of attention: NFT (non-fungible token), unique assets in the digital world, which can be bought and sold like any other product, but do not have a tangible form of their own.

This digital content represents real world objects such as artwork, music, games and video elements. They are bought and sold online, often in cryptocurrencies, and they are often encrypted with the same underlying software as many cryptocurrencies.

Finally, NFTs are like physical collectibles, but digital and they also have property rights. In fact, these digital tokens can be considered certificates of ownership of virtual or physical assets, and There are those who predict that anyone can tokenize their work for sale, in the form of NFTs.

On the other hand, some experts also think that the NFT will play an important role in the next metaverse.

Non-fungible token. (photo: BBC)

